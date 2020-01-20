Chitral soon to face uprising after a man died due to army’s negligence

CHITRAL: An ailing person lost his life in the hospital bed due to the blockage of roads amid January 14–17 on the account of substantial snow falling in the region which has raised high contempt among the people towards the Pak army and government.

The overwhelming snowfall hits Chitral amid the second week of January prompted the blockage of roads on both sides of the Lowari Tunnel — the sole road which connects Chitral with other parts of the country.

Besides the long routed Shandur pass, which already off since November last year.

Within such a harsh situation, the deceased person Advocate Ghulam Hazrat Inqilabi (48) got a brain hemorrhage attack, which was shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) on January 14.

In any case, the state of the ailing person deteriorated that the specialists alluded him to Peshawar on a critical premise. Which was unlikely approachable as —the main road was blocked and the climate was — worsened for flights.

Nevertheless, on January 15 the situation apparently took the side of the family and friends of ailing Hazrat Inqilabi, when an army helicopter carrying the dead body of a martyr arrived in Chitral.

But all hope goes vain when the army helicopter refused to take the ailing person back to Peshawar, proving no reason.

Even the contacted people showed recommendations of doctors to the army officials, but fail — then made a call via Wazir Zada, the MPA in the reserved seats of minorities and special assistance of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Minority Affairs, again fail.

The authorities demonstrated no — mercy at all and in this manner, the army helicopter left to Peshawar — leaving the ailing individual in agonizing pain.

In the wake of squirming in pain for two days at the hospital bed, the ailing Hazrat Inqilabi died on January 16.

Be that as it may, the members of the Chitral District Bar Association headed by the bar president Adv. Khurshid Hussain along with other bar members besides chairman Human Rights Foundation Adv. Niaz A. Niazi on January 18, requested COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to apprehend the main actors because of whom negligence a person lost his life.

In the interim, the appraisers asked Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed to look after the issue.

On the other hand, all classes of groups in Chitral showed aggression over the approach of Pak army officials, but the meantime believed that General Bajwa soon will take tangible action against the authorities — who would not spare the sickly life.

Nevertheless, people supposed the federal government failure is nowhere new to uphold a protest. The poor performance of either federal and National Highway Authority (NHA) is also destitute, that they have hired inefficient contractors for the removal of snow from the roadsides.

Different authoritative groups when contacted pleaded that the government should support the family of the deceased person. — As it is its own way an aid.