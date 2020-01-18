No such thing as honour killing; it’s called murder: Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari has said that there was no such thing as honour killing it was just murder.

There is no such thing as “honour” killing – it is murder plain & simple and punishable as such by the state according to our laws. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 18, 2020

Notably, there are no credible official figures on “honor killings” because they often go unreported or are passed off as suicide or natural deaths by family members. But as an indication, in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, at least 94 women were murdered by close family members in 2017.

Justice for Pakistani women requires a broader government effort, including more state prosecutions of “honor killings,” reformed criminal laws, and greater access for women and girls to safe emergency shelters and other services when they report risks from their family.

Moreover, Mazari recently emphasised on creating awareness among children about ‘good touch and bad touch’ to prevent the rising crimes of child abuse.

Speaking at an event on children abuse awareness at House of Light School in Pind Begwal, the minister told children that they must know that touches that keep them safe and are good are safe touches, and touches that hurt their bodies or feelings such as hitting, pushing, pinching, and kicking are bad touches.