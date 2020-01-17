Moot calls for increasing acceptance, promoting tolerance in society

The speakers at the inaugural session of Women Community Pluralism Centre, including Jacobabad Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, DHO Muhammad Ismail Maka, Deputy Director Women Development & Social Welfare Khalida Soomro and Illahi Bux Udho, said that there is a need to increase acceptance and promote tolerance in the community for peaceful coexistence.

The speakers were of the view that Jacobabad is emerging centre of activities for violent organizations owing in large parts to migration of VE outfits from neighbouring districts. The presence and expanding influence of these groups have increased sectarian tensions. The centre was established by the Community Development Foundation a local organization working in district Jacobabad. The CEO of CDF Jan Odhano & Program Head Hina Brohi while introducing the program informed that this space is accessible in a central location and provide a platform to women having diverse background to promote peace, pluralism interfaith, and culture and language harmony. During this activity the positive engagement of local women could be an effective way to promote acceptance and harmony in targeted communities.

The speakers from different backgrounds Pastor Sharoon, Sardar Surender Singh, Mr. Moti Ram, Gul Buledi, Ms. Khairunisa and others said that the growing presence of extremist groups in the district is having an impact on the society and undermining the long tradition of pluralistic values in area. Community women are at risk to be attracted by expanding VE narratives in their areas as well. Keeping in view the fact that, traditionally women are a key influencer in the homes and play an integral role in raising children. Hence, if women are attracted to VE narratives, there is a greater possibility of them transferring these VE narratives to their families specially children. Similarly, women can play an effective role in spreading positive narratives, if provided with awareness, knowledge and opportunities.