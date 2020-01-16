Super-Earth found orbiting the nearest star from our sun

Astronomers have discovered another candidate exoplanet orbiting our neighbor, Proxima Centauri. A paper announcing these results was just published in the journal Science Advances. If confirmed, it will be the second exoplanet orbiting the star.

The two possibly habitable worlds orbit the red dwarf stars GJ229A and GJ180, which lie about 19 light-years and 39 light-years from Earth, respectively. That’s not far in the grand scheme of things, considering that our Milky Way galaxy’s famous disk is about 100,000 light-years wide. (The sun’s nearest neighbor star, Proxima Centauri , is about 4.2 light-years away.)

Red dwarfs , which make up about 70% of the Milky Way’s stellar population, are significantly smaller and dimmer than the sun. So, these stars’ “habitable zones” — the range of orbital distances where liquid water could be stable on a world’s surface — lie much closer in than they do in sunlike systems.

Proxima Centauri is the closest star to our sun. It co-exists with a binary star in Alpha Centauri. Proxima Centauri is a low-mass red dwarf star known as an M-class dwarf, and it happens to be close to the bright binary star Alpha Centauri AB (which outshines its cool step-brother, so to speak).

All of these stars are within the faint Centaurus constellation, which can’t be seen with the unaided eye.

After the discovery of the first planet around Proxima Centauri, researchers speculated about the existence of another planet in the system. Astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array of telescopes in Chile to trace light signals that appeared to be coming from that direction.

The authors of a new study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, were able to look at more than 17 years of radial velocity data from the well-studied star system and determine if the signal belonged to an orbiting planet.