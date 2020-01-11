Shahi Qila’s conversion into wedding hall draws major criticism

The citizens slammed the authorities of Fort after the administration violated clause no 12 of the permission of holding a public gathering at the international heritage sites, the First Information Report (FIR) reads. The police have registered case for turning the international heritage site, Shahi Qila into a marriage hall.

The Shahi Qila (Lahore Fort) was turned into a wedding hall for a walima ceremony as the ancient historic and international heritage site was installed with sound systems and chandeliers.

Three and a half hundred people attended the dinner party on Wednesday night. The Royal Kitchen was installed with powerful sound systems, fancy canopies and other decorative materials.

According to the details, a case for turning Shahi Qila into a marriage hall has been registered. The case has been registered on the complaint of Assistant Director Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Ali Islam against Executive Admin of a private company Asjad Nawaz and others.