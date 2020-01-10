 820 million rupees found missing in Pakistan Custom warehouse

An amount of PKR 820 million found missing in the warehouse of Pakistan Customs Service situated in Anarkali Lahore.

According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe on the request of the Customs Department stating that the foreign currency recovered in various operations was kept in the warehouse at the Customs House Anarkali. But during the latest checking, it was learned that scores of foreign currencies worth in million dollars were being vanished allegedly.

Consequently, FIA in the first hand lodged an inquiry against the Warehouse Incharge Khalid Pervez Bhutta, ex-superintendent Yousaf Khan along with Inspector Muzzaffar Hussain, Sepoy Muhammad Naeem and Sepoy Faqeer Hussain.

While a team of four FIA officials has been formed, headed by Additional Director Kamran to probe the case and submit the inquiring tale with an immediate response.

Moreover, other past records and case files of money laundering have been shifted from the Customs warehouse to Allama Iqbal Airport Collectorate. And, Foreign, local currency and gold have been shifted to State Bank’s lockers.