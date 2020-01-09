Yasir Hussain and Iqra’s haq mehr details revealed

Actors Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are enjoying their honeymoon at an undisclosed location in Sri Lanka after their wedding last month.

The newly-wed couple has been painting the town red with their loved-up honeymoon pictures from their romantic getaway.

Yasir Hussain, following his marriage with Iqra Aziz, had shared his thoughts about having a simple ceremony. He also urged people to make marriages more easy and convenient for the bride and groom and their families.

Sharing his thoughts, he took to Instagram and wrote, “Bhaiyon aur behno.. shadi itni mushkil cheez nahi hai jitna hum ne mil k usy bana dia hai . mai ne shadi gher mai hi karni thi magar choti jagah ki wajah se gher se bahar shift ki. [Brothers and sisters, getting married is not as difficult as we have made it to be. I wanted to have the ceremony at my home, but couldn’t because of lack of space, so we shifted outside].”

He added, “Apny gher walon pe rehem karen aur Shadi ko asaan banaen [Have mercy on your family and make weddings easy].”

Now, Yasir has shared a video of the Nikkah ceremony in which one can clearly hear the details of Iqra Aziz’s Haq Mehr (dower).

In the video, the Imam (religious scholar) while solemnizing the Nikkah is asking for the consent of the groom and the bride in exchange of Haq Mehr (dower) worth four tola gold. The couple tied the knot on December 28, 2019.