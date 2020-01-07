Yasir Hussain supports Mehwish in her Twitter spat with Aamir Liaquat

Actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain has supported Mehwish Hayat, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Monday, in her Twitter spat with television host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Mehwish Hayat clapped back at Aamir Liaquat over his ‘item girl’ remarks on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat Hussain had criticised Mehwish Hayat and had asked her to refrain herself from making “irrelevant comments” on foreign policy after the ‘Load Wedding’ actress Tweeted about the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Responding harshly to him, Hayat said, “This ‘item girl’ is exercising her democratic right to have an opinion whereas you keep stooping to making personal jibes and nothing more. Man up!”

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat Hussain had criticised Mehwish Hayat and had asked her to refrain herself from making ‘irrelevant comments’ on foreign policy after the ‘Load Wedding’ actress Tweeted about the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani

Yasir Hussain, who is enjoying his honeymoon with Iqra Aziz shared Mehwish’s tweet with birthday wishes and supported her.

“Happy Birthday Miss Bold and Beautiful, “Yasir wished and encouraged Mehwish for hitting back at Aamir Liaquat. He wrote with a thumbs-up emoji “Chuk K Rakh (Keep rocking).”

Mehwish shared Hussain’s comments on her Instagram story and thanked him for his support and love.

She said, “Thank you @yasir.hussain131 for the support and love!” news desk