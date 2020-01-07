 Riyadh shaped a new group with Arab and African countries

On Monday the formation of a new group shaped in Riyadh, which is led by Saudi Arabia with 7 other Arab and African countries in a bid to bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for mutual safety and corporations.

Countries include Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia — whose foreigner ministers seated in Saudi Arabia for the second time after December last year, before the formation of the new council named as — Council of Arab and African States Bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The council aims to enhance political, economic, cultural, environment and security cooperation and coordination among the member states.

The local media reported that this council will play a vital role in maintaining peace, especially in the region and ostensibly in the wider frame, along with deterring all kinds of smuggling and illegal movement in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Referring to the recent tension between Iran and America, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that the meeting came at a sensitive time when cooperation needs to be increased. “We are in an urgent need to reinforce our troops to face the challenges and risks that surround us… and work to protect the security of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”

Meanwhile, Jordan also showed much engagement with the newly established council.

It is pertinent to remember that the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are two of the world’s busiest shipping routes connecting Europe to Asia and the Middle East.

#Riyadh | @KingSalman congratulated the establishment of the Council of the Arab and African countries of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and the signing of the Charter of the Council pic.twitter.com/NFkjbBJlSj — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 6, 2020

After signing the Charter of the council, the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz called all the dignities to offer his heartiest compliments.

On the other hand, the UAE also reached out to congratulate the council,

“newly formed council is slated to enhance stability, cooperation, and coordination between the seven Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and across the region as a whole”. Reads by the Emirate News Agency.