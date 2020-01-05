Dubai’s Hatta Cultural Nights prove to be a big hit with visitors

Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Proving a big hit with the visitors, the first edition of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s (Dubai Culture) Hatta Cultural Nights attracted over 25,000 visitors during the first week, recording a 50 per cent increase in the average number of visitors in normal days.

The 17-day long extravaganza garnered a positive response and witnessed a massive turnout of visitors, who enjoyed its cultural, artistic, heritage and entertainment activities. Hatta Cultural Nights is being organised by Dubai Culture in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and the Sheikha Maitha Bint Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for People of Determination.

Hatta Cultural Nights is being organised in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to revive and develop Dubai’s historic areas.

The celebration is scheduled to run until 11th January 2020. The event aims at reviving Emirati heritage and its authentic values reflecting tolerance and generous hospitality and is a part of Dubai Culture’s efforts to preserve and promote the glorious cultural heritage of the UAE.

The events and activities under Hatta Cultural Nights introduced visitors to the cultural fabric of the Emirate. With a particular focus on Emirati handicrafts and folklore as well as interactive workshops, the event is attracting both residents and tourists and increasing awareness about the area.

On Tuesday 7th January, Hatta Cultural Nights will be dedicated for women and children under 10 years old.