Pakistan will promote peace in US-Iran conflict: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will not be part of any process that disturbs the peace in the region, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Sunday while commenting over the recent developments in the Middle East.

Talking to a private TV channel today, he said we will not become part of any action that undermines the regional stability.

He said Pakistan stands for peace and is making all out efforts for regional peace. Pakistan has played a significant role in Afghan reconciliation process. He said the regional situation changed after attack on Iranian general.

Maj Gen Soleimani was killed on Friday morning in a US strike on Baghdad’s international airport, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Shortly after, Gen Bajwa in a call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had emphasised the “need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement” following the killing of Soleimani.

He said the army chief had told Pompeo that “the region is making progress towards peace from a very bad situation and the Baghdad incident is detrimental to the peace efforts in the region.”

“General Bajwa has an important role with regards to regional security and Afghan peace process and Pakistan don’t want to see another conflict in this region,” said the DG ISPR.

“Pakistan would oppose any thing that is affecting Afghan reconciliation process as it needs focus from all the parties. We are of the view that dialogue is the way forward to achieve lasting peace.”