Fire Breaks Out in Catering Van at Karachi Airport

A catering van delivering meals for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-304 caught fire at Karachi Airport. The fire was swiftly brought under control, ensuring the safety of the aircraft, personnel, and other assets.

The affected vehicle was immediately removed from the vicinity of the aircraft. PIA’s spokesperson confirmed that the airline’s safety protocols were fully operational and effective in managing the incident.

All operations at the airport continued smoothly, with no disruptions to flight schedules. The spokesperson reiterated PIA’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards for its passengers and crew.