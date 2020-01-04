I lost my father but the weakest in my country got a hero: Shahbaz Taseer

Twitter is remembering the late governor who was martyred for staying true to what he believed in.

Shaheed Salmaan Taseer’s’ son Shahbaz Taseer honoured his late father on his 9th death anniversary with powerful words that were shared on Twitter a while ago.

I lost my father 9 years ago. I mourn him everyday. If I was honest I miss him more than I mourn him but I draw strength from the fact that he didn’t die for me but for an idea that we were all equal. I lost my father but the weakest in my country got a hero. Love you Abba ❤️ — Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) January 4, 2020

In another tweet shared this morning he wished his brother, Shehryar Taseer, and stated that the hardest battles are fought by the strongest soldiers.

A very Happy Birthday to my brave younger brother @shehryar_taseer the hardest battles are fought by the strongest soldiers. Love you homie ❤️ — Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) January 4, 2020

His son Shehryar Taseer also had a message for the media.

In the days leading up to his death, many worried, many asked him to be “careful,” which in that context meant abandon the principled position. He didn’t care. He wasn’t reckless. He was completely aware of the risks; he was just fearless #Taseer https://t.co/wqxeo5RbuP — Shehryar Taseer (@shehryar_taseer) January 4, 2020

Salmaan Taseer’s late wife Aamna Taseer has not yet said anything, however, she expressed her support by retweeting a few posts.

“After putting the phone down, evidently he leapt up screaming “we’re rich, we’re rich” and started making plans for this fortune with his then teenaged children”, writes @HarounRashid2 https://t.co/FzYnVX1JiC — Daily Times (@dailytimespak) January 4, 2020

Shehrbano Taseer, the daughter of Governor Taseer tweeted.

Celebrating two heroes today ❤️ Both kind, cool and fearless @SalmaanTaseer @shehryar_taseer — Shehrbano Taseer (@shehrbanotaseer) January 3, 2020

People from all over Pakistan have taken to Twitter to express their feelings.

Shaheed Salmaan Taseer: we miss you Governor —By Farahnaz Ispahani –This article was 1st published in Daily Times in 2012. #salmaantaseer #Taseer https://t.co/QvsjdsrqtT — Farahnaz Ispahani (@fispahani) January 3, 2020

A voice of humanity forever silenced but it’s echo reverberates stronger than ever 9 years on. Red Salute #SalmanTaseer — Sehr Pirzada (@SehrPirzada) January 4, 2020

کُج انج وی راہواں اوکھیاں سَن

کج گَل وچ غم دا طوق وی سی کج شہر دے لوک وی ظالم سَن

کج سانوں مرن دا شوق وی سی Kuj shehar de log vi zaalim san Kuj saanu maran da shoq vi si..#SalmaanTaseer

pic.twitter.com/i32Pq55tne — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) January 4, 2020

Remembering Shaheed Salmaan Taseer today. A brave man who stood steadfast for his beliefs. My prayers for him and my love to his family @AamnaTaseer @shehryar_taseer @ShahbazTaseer @shehrbanotaseer — Assad Zulfiqar Khan (@pseudorebel) January 3, 2020

All is set to mark the 9th death anniversary of slain Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer today. Civil society and non-governmental organisations will pay tribute to the late governor for his sacrifices for the cause of the oppressed segments of the society.

Taseer was gunned down, by a member of his police escort, on January 4, 2011, at Kohsar Market, purportedly for his support to victims of the country’s blasphemy laws.