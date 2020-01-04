Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, January 04, 2020


I lost my father but the weakest in my country got a hero: Shahbaz Taseer

Taseer’s children honour their late father with powerful words

Web Desk

Twitter is remembering the late governor who was martyred for staying true to what he believed in.

Shaheed Salmaan Taseer’s’ son Shahbaz Taseer honoured his late father on his 9th death anniversary with powerful words that were shared on Twitter a while ago.

In another tweet shared this morning he wished his brother, Shehryar Taseer, and stated that the hardest battles are fought by the strongest soldiers.

His son Shehryar Taseer also had a message for the media.

 

He said “In the days leading up to his death, many worried, many asked him to be “careful,” which in that context meant to abandon the principled position. He didn’t care. He wasn’t reckless. He was completely aware of the risks; he was just fearless”.

Salmaan Taseer’s late wife Aamna Taseer has not yet said anything, however, she expressed her support by retweeting a few posts.

 

Shehrbano Taseer, the daughter of Governor Taseer tweeted.

People from all over Pakistan have taken to Twitter to express their feelings.

 

 

All is set to mark the 9th death anniversary of slain Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer today. Civil society and non-governmental organisations will pay tribute to the late governor for his sacrifices for the cause of the oppressed segments of the society.

Taseer was gunned down, by a member of his police escort, on January 4, 2011, at Kohsar Market, purportedly for his support to victims of the country’s blasphemy laws.

Submit a Comment