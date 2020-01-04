When we talk about Accountability, what instantly pops up into our brains is National Accountability Bureau (NAB) because of its supremacy which the Bureau enjoys as being the national apex anti-corruption watchdog. There are few more bodies working with almost same mandate but apparently contribute very little in eradication of corruption from society and Country, as well. Throughout the year in 2019, an active NAB was witnessed and it successfully portrayed its image of being prime anti-corruption body which has been working with a dignified commitment and a thorough approach of “Accountability for All” and “Shafaf Pakistan; NAB kay Saath” etc. In the sense of NAB’s activism year 2019 will be remembered forever.

After assuming the Chairmanship of NAB, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal proved that he sees “Cases not Faces” during holding Accountability drive. What NAB’s Regional Bureau Lahore discloses as an annual performance is tremendous and admirable that under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal the custodian of Regional Bureau Shahzad Saleem talks big by claiming recovery from corrupt elements worth Rs ____ Billions in one year span and sets an example for other accountability organizations working in Country. There are numerous political and other prominent figures that directly or indirectly paid back fishy backups into National kitty.

Take an example of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, of whom a Banglow located at Gulberg, Lahore has been officially handed over to provincial government as an indirect recovery by the Lahore Bureau; another Rs500 Million were also recovered from his Bank Accounts and submitted into government exchequer is being considered as a direct recovery but the same was never reported in columns, write-ups and talk shows etc.Recovery through holding Plea Bargain (PB) is genuinely the logical gain and an achievement for the Bureau, if considered. Sending accused ones behind the bars for years don’t benefit Nation and a common man but having recovered all the looted money can be beneficial for both the public and the State. A collective 500 percent annual increase in Recoveries (Direct and indirect) has been shown by NAB Lahore with an average performance of Rs 39 Billion/ year.

During his address at annual anti-corruption day which is being commemorated on every 9th of December, Mr. Shahzad Saleem maintained very logical points about accountability by saying that “if we want to establish a culture of accountability then it starts with ourselves. We are accountable to ourselves, our Nationand our beloved Country. We are accountable for every failure and every success. When we look to hold officials accountable we can’t play favorites and let it slide with choosing people (as generally claimed by some political circles), accountability has to be all the time consistent and across the board (Accountability for all); if we choose to let one person ignore our accountability drive then it opens the door for others to be selectively accountable, too”.

NAB is a national Institution and all its actions and initiatives are for the national cause. NAB Lahore made numerous prominent arrests during 2019 in ongoing corruption cases viz Abdul Aleem Khan from the ruling party was arrested in February for allegedly owing assets beyond his known sources of income who is currently on bail. In June, hon’ble High Court cancelled pre-arrest bail of PML-N leader and provincial opposition leader accused Hamza ShahbazSharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills Scam and later the arrest was extended into another case of allegedly pilling up assets beyond his known sources of income and alleged involvement in money laundering. Few days later on June 14, another PTI provincial minister Sibtain Khan got arrested by NAB Lahore on charges of corruption and illegal award of mining contract worth billions of rupees to a low capacity firm. In August 2019, physical custody of accused Maryam Nawaz was taken by NAB Lahore for allegedly being involved in the acts of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9(a) of NAO, 1999 and Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2010 as she allegedly aided and abetted co-accused persons in acquisition and laundering the funds which were actually disproportionate to her known sources of income. She is knowingly also a beneficial of assets being disproportionate to known sources of income of the other accused persons of her family. Final major arrest was made in October this year of former PML-N President and three time former Prime Minister,Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a case of Chaudhary Sugar Mills.

One thing can be inference by above nabbing details that gone are the days when it was the talk of the town that NAB only takes cognizance against Patwarisand low standard individuals whether from government machinery or on private capacity, today, no one is above law and each and every one is accountable for his deeds. NAB has proactively adopted the policy of “Accountability for All” and is on the way to break the chain of corruption. Mr. Accountability (Justice Javed Iqbal) has proved himself as an individual who doesn’t bow down before any kind of pressure or give soft shoulder to favoritism.