Punjab’s achievements

Local Government & Community Development

* Preparation, Promulgation and Enforcement of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019.

* Preparation, Promulgation and Enforcement of the Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighborhood Councils Act, 2019.

* Constitution of Provincial Transition Team, Divisional Transition Teams. Constitution of Cabinet Committee on Transition under the Minister for LG&CD.

* Drafting of the Punjab Multi-Storey Buildings (Rights of Ownership and Maintenance) Act, 2019.

* Planning for capacity building of local governments in Punjab.

* A new initiative has been taken regarding integration of collection of tax on transfer of immovable property through e-stamping through Punjab Land Record Authority. This initiative stands approved by the Chief Minister and thereafter Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development in its meeting held on 14.05.2019.

* A comprehensive reform of the UIPT (Urban Immoveable Property Tax) regime to switch to capital value based tax is under consideration. This is likely to enhance the tax base considerably. Further arrangements for E-collection of TTIP (Tax on Transfer of Immoveable Property) is also at ?nal stage. This will improve collection ef?ciency by reducing human interface.

* Pursuant to Prime Minister directive / initiative, conversion of rest houses / guest houses into tourist resorts belonging to local government in the Punjab stand ?nalized and uploaded on the website of local government and also on the website of Tourism Development Corporation.

* Initiative stands taken regarding withdrawal of jurisdiction / functions such as Punjab Land Use, master planning, regulation of private housing schemes, building control, water supply and sewerage disposal extended to the revenue division of Lahore including Sheikhupura and Kasur districts superseding the authority of local governments. In this regard, summary has been initiated routing through all concerned.

During indiscriminate and unprecedented operations carried out throughout the Province against organized groups and ma?as that had grabbed/encroached valuable state lands, total 909,887 Kanals with the estimated value of Rs. 179806.795 million retrieved. Huge chunks of land retrieved from the in?uential persons/ma?as and aides of political ?gures in the Districts of Lahore, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Jhang, Multan, R.Y. Khan and Sialkot.

Anti-encroachment Drive

* Cleanliness campaign is continued in the Province which has been highly appreciated by the local communities. 8,93,256 number of heaps removed, 4,01,322 number of debris lifted and 8,20,369 tonne waste dumped.

* It is further added that 140 Urban/Semi-Urban Union Councils of 11 Municipal Corporations in the Province will be piloted as model Union Councils where sanitation status will be upgraded in 20 days by 24.11.2018 for dissemination and its replication in remaining Union Councils in three phases. In this regard, awareness seminars and community walks have been planned in 11 Municipal Corporations on 07.11.2018 engaging all the stakeholders.

Cleanliness Campaign

In order to implement the vision of the Prime Minister, 1,32,27,206 saplings were planted by 30.04.2019. It is imperative to know that in plantation process, local communities, civil society organizations, academia and media took keen interest and also participated during the campaign.

Tree Plantation

Total Ongoing New Total No. of Schemes 237 163 74 Allocation 135 – 4 Original Allocation 2018-19 4635 3864.247 770.753 Revised ADP 2018-19 4535 3849.247 685.753 Funds released by P&D 4044.051 3765.699 278.352

Utilization (upto 31.05.2019) 1322.862 1265.897 56.965 Percentage Utilization (as on 31.05.2019) 56% 57% 44%

Funds transferred to executing agencies (till 31.05.2019)

4044.051 3765.699 278.352

Funds released by FD (upto 31.05.2019)

2410.874 2235.753 175.121

o In the light of the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Cleanliness Week was observed throughout the province in collaboration with all the relevant stake holders. o A plan has been forwarded to the Chief Minister Punjab for award distribution to the best performing institutes/of?cers during this campaign.

Cleanliness Week

Development Activities

n In the light of the directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan through OGRA, it was directed to maintain cleanliness at all petrol pumps and CNG Stations in Punjab. In this regard, District Vigilance Committees have been constituted and clearance certi?cate duly signed by respective Deputy Commissioner and Secretary District Road Transport Authorities have been obtained from all Districts in the Province. o To sustain the cleanliness, inspections are being made by the District Administrations.

* 1 Elimination of Ponds in Major Villages of Punjab to Improve Sanitation Eradication of Vector Diseases through Bio Remediation and Waste Water Treatment Through Construction of Decentralized Waste Water Treatment System Multipurpose Parks and grounds on the reclaimed land of Ponds in Punjab

Planning & Development

The Planning and Development Board provides strategic leadership in policy and development to the Government and during ?nancial year 2018-19 through some key interventions has made it possible to drive the development agenda for the next 5 years.

Some of these interventions/achievements/efforts are detailed below:

In the present government’s effort towards Inclusive and Regionally Equitable Growth the Planning and Development Board launched the Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 at an event presided by the Chief Minister Punjab. Special assistant to the PM on Information, Minister Finance Punjab, Advisor to CM, Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman P&D and Secretary P&D were also present on the occasion.

The Growth Model with 120 variables, designed by the research team at the Punjab Economic Research Institute under the supervision of Dr. Ha?z A. Pasha presented a sustainable framework for Economic Development with a special emphasis on Human Capital Development.

The Punjab Growth Strategy highlights the key performance drivers of the province; takes stock of the current situation and the constraints faced both at the national and provincial levels; and presents a clear set of strategic priorities and plans to generate economic growth that is both inclusive and sustainable. The strategy realizes the macroeconomic pressures at the national level and the squeezing of development budget in the province with certain looming liabilities. Therefore, it proposes that over the next ?ve years, the government will spend the ?rst two years focusing on stabilization and the latter for targeting rapid growth.

Launch of the Punjab Growth

Strategy 2023

Key Initiatives & Achievements

The Strategy has identi?ed ?ve main pillars of growth in Punjab. Firstly, the strategy requires increased focus on agriculture and the SME sectors, as Punjab has a clear signi?cant comparative advantage in these sector compared to the national economy. Secondly, it emphasizes private sector development as main engine of growth and provides a detailed road map for horizontal and vertical interventions to address key constraints. Thirdly, formation of human capital takes the place of the central pillar in the strategy due to its signi?cant direct and indirect impact on growth. Fourthly, the strategy using the growth model has presented the most optimal allocation of public investment (ADP) for the province in terms of growth outcomes. Finally, the strategy identi?ed the key provincial and national policy variables on which Punjab should strongly advocate with the federal government. To ensure effective implementation, the strategy identi?es the resource requirement over the ?ve-year period and highlights the sources of these ?nances and supports regional equalization as a pre-condition to attain sustainable growth.

The Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 sets ambitious targets for the government over the next 5 years. However, all these targets are consistent with the national targets set by the government. Implementing the PGS is expected to result in: o Attainment of a sustainable economic growth of 7 percent growth of the provincial GDP by terminal year 2023 o Create on average 1.20 million new jobs annually over the next ?ve years, thereby contributing 60 percent to the national target of 10 million jobs o Reducing the idle youth in Punjab from 10.3 percent in 2017-18 to 8.8 percent by 2023 o Reducing the Multi-dimensional poverty in the Punjab from 26.2 percent in 2017-18 to 19.5 percent by 2023 o Increase the average number of new housing units to 640,000 annually over the next 5 years, thereby contributing 64 percent to the national target of 5 million new houses

Key Targets

Planning & Development

The Survey Findings Report (SFR) of the MICS, was launched in March in Lahore by the Bureau of Statistics, Planning and Development Board, Punjab. MICS Punjab reached more than 53,000 households and conducted interviews with 74,000 women, 27,000 men and 74,000 children across 36 districts in Punjab, which was a massive undertaking. Highest standard was ensured so that the ?ndings were statistically sound and representative.

The SFR of MICS Punjab, 2017-18 will provide valuable data on many critical socio-economic indicators that will be useful for policy makers in Punjab to evaluate the current situation in these areas and to help them serve as a guideline for formulation of relevant interventions for the betterment of citizens of Punjab in future.

The survey was conducted by the Bureau of Statistics, Planning and Development Board, Punjab with technical support from UNICEF. Results of the survey were approved by a Provincial Steering Committee and reviewed by the UNICEF Headquarters, which makes it a reliable product with international recognition.

The Punjab Planning Portal, launched by the Planning and Development Board is an online portal for the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects (SMDP) across Punjab. The SMDP Project has been developed as a web based system for tracking progress of projects re?ected in Annual Development Programme. This portal will support in increasing ef?ciency and ef?cacy of public sector development projects of the Government of Punjab.

The online system ensures transparency and the ef?ciency in implementation of Medium-Term Development Framework (3 years’ development program) along with Annual Development Programme. The system will enable the management to not only make evidence-based decisions at highest level but also to monitor and manage the minutest details. These

Launch of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) for Evidence Based Development

Online Punjab Planning Portal Launched

Planning & Development

Community Development Program is a commendable development initiative by Planning and Development Board to establish an effective and sustainable instrument to improve the living conditions and economic status of disadvantaged communities. P&DB is devising a monitoring system to ensure quality of work and effective implementation.

1,731 number of schemes were identi?ed under this program and had been approved by the concerned competent fora at the cost of Rs. 1.59 billion. P&DB allocated funds Rs. 7.90 billion, whereas, FD onlinedRs. 7.75 billion in joint SDAs of Divisional Commissioners and Director (Development & Finance). The Divisional Commissioner further released Rs. 7.70 billion to the concerned executing agencies against which Rs. 0.79 billion had been utilized so far. All the divisions have transferred these funds to the concerned executing agencies.

DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions facing negligible progress are focused for the implementation of this Community Development Program.

* Regular, real time and evidence based monitoring of physical progress of projects

* Regular and real time monitoring of ?nancial progress of projects

* Elimination of information gaps and improving coordination regarding release of funds between P&DB, Finance Department, Executing Agencies and PIFRA

* Web based progress reporting of projects from line departments

* Geo-based landscaping of Sectoral schemes using GIS system

* Capacity building of the P&DB through IT equipment and human resource

The Key Objectives of the Online Portal

Community Development Program

Planning & Development

decisions may be at macro level like diverting funds from one sector to another sector or at micro level like removing the bottlenecks to kick-start an individual project in a remote area of Punjab. The system will provide year-wise comparisons for analysis at sector level, department level, division level and district level. It will also provide dashboards to highlight allocations, releases and utilization by different departments so that effective monitoring may lead to meaningful decisions and corrective actions.

Steps towards Establishment of Administrative Secretariat in South Punjab

To undo the regional disparity of the past and move towards Regional Equalization, the P&D Board under the supervision and guidance of Chief Secretary Punjab has been working towards identifying steps for Establishment of South Punjab Secretariat. Apart from making an administrative structure setup, several other steps in the ADP are being taken for removing disparities in South Punjab. Various representative Secretaries along with their concerned staff including members, chiefs from all concerned departments will speci?cally monitor the status of projects in the Secretariat.

Apart from this at least 35 percent allocation is earmarked for the development of Southern Punjab in the current ADP and there can be no re-allocation of South Punjab funds to any other area or project.

Ease of Doing Business Reforms in Punjab Spearheaded by Planning & Development Board

Government of the Punjab has embarked upon the agenda of implementing Ease of Doing Business Reforms to improve the sub national ranking of key doing business indicators that fall under provincial domain to improve the overall business environment of the province. In this regard, Planning & Development Board in collaboration with the World Bank and others multiple agencies is implementing targeted interventions envisaged under Ease of Doing Business Reforms Agenda. In Punjab, this agenda is driven through a Provincial Working Group headed by Chief Secretary Punjab and Minister for Finance whereas, P&DB serves as its secretariat.

The Ease of Doing Business Reforms Agenda is being implemented in different sprints, each having duration of 100 days approximately with a targeted set of interventions. During the current ?nancial year, two sprints of reforms (October, 2018 – April, 2019) have been implemented by various implementing entities of Punjab. Following are the details of the reforms/interventions that have been implemented under this reforms agenda during above mentioned period.

Starting a Business

In order to provide ease in registering various types of business entities a business registration portal was developed and operationalized which has reduced time and cost as the need to visit multiple of?ces has been eliminated. This portal registers businesses with Labour& Human Resource Department, Punjab Employees Social Security Institution and Registrar of Firms. The Business Registration Portal has been integrated with Virtual One Stop Shop (VOSS) and Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). A dedicated helpline has been established to facilitate queries regard

ing business registration: 042-111-425-725. Currently, over 14,000 business units have been registered through the Business Registration Portal. Furthermore, a specimen partnership deed has been made available online for facilitating businesses.

Dealing with Construction Permits

In continuation of its efforts to provide ease to the general public regarding issuance of construction permits, the building permit issuance system has been automated by Lahore Development Authority in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board, the software includes electronic submission of applications. The automation will lead towards less human interface and hassle while obtaining permits and it will substantially reduce the time in issuance of construction permits and the cost. Furthermore, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has removed the requirement of obtaining property valuation form (PT-1) from Excise & Taxation Department for obtaining water connection. In addition to this, LDA has set up Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) counter at their one window facility for timely veri?cation and issuance of Fard.

Paying Taxes

Under the paying taxes indicator of Ease of Doing Business, Government of Punjab has made signi?cant reforms this year. Under this reforms agenda, Punjab Employees Social Security Institute (PESSI) has automated the payment system for employers for paying monthly social security and pension contributions. Employers can now pay monthly contributions online without taking any hassle to visit the of?ces of PESSI or Bank of Punjab for the same. The facility for over the counter payment is also made available for employers, alternatively. Another major reform under this indicator was the introduction of online payment facility for paying General Sales Tax (GST). The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) with 1-Link and Finance Department have introduced the facility to pay General Sales Tax (GST) online through mobile and web applications.

Electricity Reform

This year, the Government of Punjab has specially focused on this indicator which was not the case in the past. The interventions under this indicator mainly included automation, introducing binding timelines, reducing power outages etc. The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has rolled out a full online application system. They have set up binding time limits on procedures to connect to the electricity grid. Moreover, they have introduced a cost calculator and has provided the facility of online payment of Demand Notices. LESCO has increased accessibility and transparency of electricity tariffs by ensuring they are available on their website and if electricity tariffs change, customers are noti?ed one month in advance of the billing cycle. LESCO has also taken signi?cant steps to reduce the duration and frequency of power outages in order to increase reliability of power supply.

Major Initiatives

Lahore Arts Council

* Completed the audio recordings for Alhamra unplugged (Musical Season-II) and started working on sponsorships for video recording and airing

* Organized the Calligraphy Exhibition in the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) in response to the blasphemous cartoons o Celebration of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi at Alhamra

* Paid tribute to SepahiMaqbool Hussain through a stage play performance

* Revive family theatre at Alhamra through the Performance of Stage Plays Haray Rang Ki Chadar

* Generated revenue of Rs. 5 million through the censorship of 60 ?lms by the censor board

Punjab Council of the Arts:

* Fabrication of Punjab Pavilion in National LokVirsaMela at Islamabad

* Organized Folk Studio Season-2 in Lahore for promotion of folk Art & Culture of the province

* Fabrication of Cultural Float for Pakistan Day Parade on 23.03.2019

* Organized the Literary Conferences at Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi

* Organized the cultural performance of Gilgit Baltistan Troupe at Gujranwala

* Carried out Talent Hunt in the ?eld of Music through voice of

South Punjab

* Celebrated all National Days/Religious Events enthusiastically with national colour in the province

* Organized a Painting Competition, Talent Hunt Programme

in the ?eld of Fine Arts

Economic Growth

Industries, Commerce & Investment

Punjab is Pakistan’s largest province with a vast array of natural resources, major urban cities, a relatively developed rail and road network, and is central to the national economy, accounting for almost 55% of the country’s annual production of goods and services. During 2017-18, the province contributed 58% in manufacturing and 57.4% in the services sector in value-addition to the country’s GDP. Punjab has the potential for industrial excellence and the initiatives taken by the Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department (ICI&SDD) are aimed to uplift the country’s economy by creating employment opportunities in services sector, and by aiding SMEs and entrepreneurs.

Policy Initiatives

ICI&SDD has developed the Punjab Industrial Policy 2018 to address the factor markets issues for market failures and provide support to address information failures that constrain industrial performance. The targets to be achieved over the next ?ve years under this policy include; average industrial growth of 10% per annum, increase formal employment creation to 1.2 million, training of 0.5 million skilled labor annually, and improve product competitiveness in priority sectors.

Industries, Commerce & Investment

Moving on to implement the policy, a focused industrial and skills strategy has been developed to address disparities and improve performance of industrial assets. Under this strategy, the government will; support provision of affordable and quality industrial land and infrastructure, increase affordable credit to SMEs, provide business development services, implement measures to increase private sector investment, and upgrade Human Capital in the province for industrial growth.

Development Initiatives

In order to transform the vision contained in the industrial policy and strategy into reality, a three-part approach was adopted. Firstly, providing developed space for new industries (10,769 acres). Board of Approval (BOA) Islamabad has approved 5 new industrial zones in Punjab as SEZ. Two private industrial estates have been conditionally approved. The ones that are initiated are the Small Industrial Estates in Gujranwala and Wazirabad, and the Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad. The department has also initiated a summary for the establishment of a Health City as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) so as to provide state of the art facilities in the health sector. Furthermore, collaboration with foreign investors has been accorded highest priority and will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities. This includes ?ve investments worth USD 903 million and will generate around 4,000 jobs. Other industrial estates in private sector under consideration for grant of SEZ status include four investments worth USD 150.83 million.

Secondly, for promotion and development of SMEs, a loan mark-up scheme has been initiated to ensure affordable access to ?nance for SMEs as well as an enterprise development fund to encourage entrepreneurship at all levels. ICI & SDD has designed interventions to generate direct employment and these include; allocation of Rs. 6 billion for new start-ups with a target of establishing around 30,000 SMEs and generating 4,50,000 direct employments, and a Loan Markup Support Program costing Rs. 3 billion targeting some 7,475 SMEs and generating around 112,125 direct jobs. Interventions to support the unemployed youth have also been designed which include; allocation of 285,000 interest free loans to the unemployed youth worth Rs. 12 billion on easy installments, and an allocation of Rs. 500 million worth of interest free loans to 7,000 individuals who are graduates of TEVT Institutions.

Tourism

Events and Festivals held

* World Tourism Day: TDCP organized one day Seminar on the eve of World Tourism Day on 27.09.2018 o Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM): The seminar ‘Promising Pakistan’ was organized by TDCP and Landmark Communications on 31.08.2018

* International Chef Day: TDCP organized a Walk & Cooking Competition on 20.10.2018

* Thal Desert Rally (TDR): Held on 17-18.11.2018 in Muzaffargarh and Layyah Districts

* Guava Festival: Held on 23.12.2018 at Sharaqpur, District Sheikhpura

* Orange Festival: Held on 20.01.2019 at KotMomin, District Sargodha

* Cholistan Desert Rally: Held on 14 to 17.02.2019 at Derawar, Cholistan Desert, Bahawalpur

* Power Boat March Past (Water Sports Activity): Held on 23.03.2019 at Head Balloki, District Kasur

* 1st Lake District Chakwal 4×4 Challenge held on 6-7.04.2019 at Thoha Bahadur, District Chakwal

* Inauguration of Tourism Art Gallery: Held on 19.04.2019 at TDCP, Head Of?ce, Lahore

* TDCP 1st Golden Loquat Festival: Held on 28.04.2019 at TDCP Resort KallarKahar, District Chakwal

Tourism Policy The Punjab’s 1st Tourism policy has been approved by the Provincial Cabinet.

New Tourist Destinations Eight Destinations have been identi?ed which include Kotli

Key Initiatives & Achievements

Labour& Human Resource

Policy

Labour Policy, 2018 launched on 07.12.2018

Legislation

Punjab Occupational Safety & Health Act, 2019

* Approved by the Punjab Assembly on 23.01.2019

* The act seeks to secure workers by minimizing hazards or risks that may have negative impact and reduce accidents at workplace

Punjab Domestic Workers Act, 2019

* Approved by the Punjab Assembly on 23.01.2019

* This law is instrumental in preserving the human and labour rights of some of the most disadvantaged workers in Punjab by providing them of?cial worker’s identity and a competent forum for their grievances

Punjab Minimum Wages Act, 2018

* Approved by Provincial cabinet on 08.02.2019

* The Punjab Minimum Wages Act, 2018 referred to the special committee of Punjab Assembly for further deliberations. It streamlines 4 different laws to regulate, and facilitate the successful implementation of minimum wage across the province

Punjab Home Based Workers Act, 2018

* The Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Legislative Business has approved the draft law

* This piece of legislation recognizes those who work at/from home as a special category of worker with legal equality in status and rights to traditional market-based wage earners

Punjab Police

IT Initiatives

* Establishment of front desks in all police stations of Punjab with civilian staff have been established to receive the complaints from general public

* Installation of CCTV cameras in the of?ce of SHOs and lockups to mitigate the complaints of torture in lockups o Establishment of KhidmatMarakez in 36 districts of Punjab, where 14 services are being offered under one roof for the convenience of general public

* Establishment of Mobile KhidmatMarakez have been established in 36 districts of Punjab

* For quick redressal of complaints against any maladministration by the police, Police Complaint Center 8787 has been established in CPO where dedicated staff is deputed to deal with the complainant politely

* Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS)

* Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS)

* Criminal Record Management System (CRMS)

* Specialized Homicide Investigation Units

* Digital Beat Book for Online Monitoring

* Biometric Roll Call System

* Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS)

* IT Based Control Rooms

* Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS)

* Tenants Registration System

* Hotel Eye

* Sketch Making and Imaging System

* Crime Mapping Software

Key Initiatives & Achievements

* Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3)

* Special Protection Unit (SPU)

* Police Response Unit (PRU)

* Dolphin Squad: Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Gujranwala & Rawalpindi

* Early Warning Noti?cation System

* Punjab Police Website

The Law and Order Situation during the period under consideration remained normal. However, 6,064 incidents of public disorder have taken place in the province. These include 2,988 Protests/Demos, 1,334 Rallies, 761 Road Blocks, 673 Strikes and 308 Sit-ins by different people. By the grace of Allah the Almighty, Punjab Police handled these incidents in professional manner and kept the situation under control.

Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education

In order to digitize the health care delivery systems, the PMO of the SHC&MED was tasked with the deployment of the Punjab Healthcare Management System (PHCMS) in all tertiary care hospitals and Punjab Health Foundation Clinics (PHF) of the Punjab. This state of the art system provides among other services patient registry, digital lab reporting/record and inventory management, patient medical track recording number which allows viewing registered patient pro?le along with their medical history and health conditions, pharmacy management, virtualupdates on the disease burden, real time around the clock burden of patients in indoor and outdoor of the hospitals in which it’s deployed. The system is already working successfully in tertiary Hospitals now linking with PHF Clinics acquisition cost was worked out and got approved by the BOD. The PITB is also collaborating with the PHF for successful implementation of the task.