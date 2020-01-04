Economic Revival and Stability

It is an undeniable reality that prosperous future of Pakistan primarily depends upon politico-economic stability and secure internal front. Looming crisis of unemployment, lack of basic amenities, rising inflation and multiple issues linked with economic deterioration demand an immediate healing touch. Mega project of CPEC, being equipped with all requisite potentials, can take Pakistan out of dark pits of economic deterioration. CPEC should not be wrongly misunderstood as a road link between China and Pakistan because the KKH has been serving this purpose since decades. Vision behind this project, in fact, revolves around deeper connectivity between major regional and global players at a much larger canvas. Belt and Road initiative (BRI) is gradually paving way for much predictable Chinese economic advance to Central Asian Republics, South East Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe. An arrogant super power, like US, has all the reasons to feel challenged with this persistent economic expansion of China in areas , declared forbidden , by Washington for any other regional power . Watching, an obedient past ally, Pakistan riding on the back of much consistent China, in a friendly mode, on the path of economic stability is adding more fuel to the fire of US’ anxiety. Arrogance has its own ways! It is not hard to understand that why, few days back, Alice Wells painted CPEC black for Pakistan? Obviously, objectives being pursued by China, along with trusted ally Pakistan, bring both states in sharp conflict with US at regional as well as global chessboard. How one can keep Russian factor out of sight while taking stock of regional situation from American as well as Pakistani perspective? What shapes up in Afghanistan in near future amid US- Taliban dialogue, would definitely impact the region on many accounts, and Pakistan undeniably, remains a major stake holder in this complex affair.

Definitely, Washington would like Islamabad to be on her beck and call as a weak dependent pawn. It is, more than ever, a troubling time for Pakistan. Making hard choices, between China and US, with highly instable internal and hostile external fronts, is enough of a problem to keep any decision maker uncomfortable in Islamabad. Though, hard choice was made, very rightly, four years back by formally joining hands with China, however, executing the most ambitious economic corridor project has proved much harder for the inefficient and unprepared bureaucracy. After keeping most of the eggs in Chinese basket, sitting unprepared and unmoved in Islamabad is nothing but criminal negligence. While Islamabad is lagging behind in giving optimum output, Beijing has successfully accomplished its part as evident from inauguration of airport and power house at Gwadar! Side by side, negotiations about financing of ML-1 project are in progress! With such positive acceleration on its part, Beijing has all the reasons to feel concerned about what Islamabad could not yet do! Almost five years back at the inaugural phase of CPEC, a generous demand for approximately 0.8 million semi trained manpower, familiar with Robotics and Chinese language, was extended by China.

A country like Pakistan, suffering with acute unemployment and rapidly bulging youth ratio in population, should set this target as a top priority. Progress on Special Economic Zones and provision of sound administrative infrastructure coupled with vocational training centers should not be delayed at any cost. With lack of requisite manpower and total absence of basic amenities like water, electricity, residential accommodation and gas, Chinese industrial setups should be put in a productive mode to eventually benefit the common masses on ground? Despite seriously suffering from lack of financial resources, low interest loan amounting one billion dollars with an extended one-year period rescheduled by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, must be expeditiously utilized in required areas. Spirit of Free Trade Agreement must be maintained by facilitating Chinese investors about production and marketing of goods. Traditional impediments caused by inefficient governmental supervision and visionless approach of people sitting on helms of affairs must not be allowed to disappoint and disturb the Chinese counterparts. Swift mid-course correction and a ruthless introspection, in all grey areas, is the only viable option left with PTI’ regime which has already wasted a great chunk of energies in fighting absurd political battles with opposition. Matters related to CPEC must be dealt swiftly by doing away with the traditional bureaucratic barriers. No outsider, may it be China or US, would solve our internal issues. Rusty mindset and negative bureaucratic hurdles must not be allowed to deprive Pakistan from economic revival. An introspection on CPEC, should precisely lay focus on unearthing any deliberate systematic detrimental moves by the black sheep herd camouflaged in ranks and files of bureaucracy or any other state institutions. CPEC, being an important part of BRI, is in crosshair of irritated and arrogant sole super power. It is not a matter which would settle in a simple way! Economic kneeling of a crippled Pakistan would surely halt or delay the Chinese’ economic advance in Eurasian territories once called ‘Poachers Paradise’ by George Friedman. Unpredictable Afghanistan infected with anti-Pakistan proxies, extra ordinary unrest in occupied Kashmir amid revocation of Article-370 and aggressive India under extremist Hindutva driven cult once put together can turn the situation more complex for decision makers in Islamabad. Superior intellect, only, can lead us to formulate a strategy compatible enough to avert the undesired consequences. Then comes in the part of diplomacy, which if pursued smartly, may take Pakistan out of dark pits. Pakistan should aim at reducing the regional concerns of US by diplomatically engaging China and Russia. Any form of regional clash, either at borders or in neighborhood, would damage Pakistan manifolds. New Dehli can also be brought on table through indirect diplomatic maneuvering. As the saying prevails “The Essence of Strategy is Choosing what not to do”. Whatever the case may be , our strategy should revolve around avoiding or averting armed clash or outbreak of war . Collective wisdom must be applied, both by ruling and opposition benches, at the floor of parliament to list out the “DOs” and “Don’ts” of strategy. As said “Rowing harder doesn’t help , if the boat is headed in the wrong direction”. Instead of displaying verbosity about CPEC, all stake holders should come forward with some fine display of collective wisdom to set a good course correction. A vibrant set of multiple opportunities of economic revival, offered by CPEC, must be optimally used by Pakistan .

