13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do is an outstanding book that discusses the things which should not be done. It reveals the real meaning of mentality. It is a beneficial and self-help book written by Amy Morin. The book was originally published on December 23, 2014. The book discusses how mentally strong people avoid negative behaviours, the feeling of sorry for themselves, resenting other people’s success and dwelling on the past all are the traits of mentally weak people. On the next hand, mentally strong people focus on positive things and help themselves to overcome the challenges and become their best. In other words, the book is about controlling the thoughts, behaviours and emotions. Mentally Strong People recognize that a quick fix is not always the best solution. A willingness to develop realistic expectations and an understanding that success does not happen overnight is necessary if you want to reach your full potential.



Here are some of the things mentally strong people don’t do:

1: Waste time feeling sorry for themselves

It is doubtless that hardships and sorrows are a part of life, but feeling sorry for yourself is really a choice. Even when you can’t solve the problem, you can choose to control your attitude. So that’s why mentally strong people don’t sit around feeling sorry about their circumstances or how others have treated them. Instead, they take responsibility for their role in life and understand that life is not always easy or fair. Feeling sorry for yourself only wastes time and creates negativity. Amy Morin writes that feeling sorry for yourself is self-destructive. Self-pity is the thing that keeps you focused on the problem and prevents you from developing a solution.

2: Worry about pleasing everyone

Mentally Strong People recognize that they don’t need to please everyone all the time. They are not afraid to say “No” or speak up when necessary. It would not be a lie to say that trying to make other people happy drains your mental strength and causes you to lose sight of your goals. When we try to please everyone we are not doing something great in life rather destroying ourselves. The reality is to ignore others and do what you want.

3: Shy away from change

Instead of trying to avoid change, mentally strong people welcome positive change, understanding that change is inevitable and believe in their abilities to adapt. Avoiding new changes serves as the biggest obstacle to live a full and rich life. Learning to recognize when you avoid change because of discomfort involved in doing something new can be the first step in a long journey toward improving your life. To me the more you practice tolerating the uncomfortable feelings associated with change, the more confident you will become in your ability to create your future.

4: Fear taking calculated risks

Morin amazingly says that people are often afraid to take risks, whether it is financial, physical, emotional, social or business-related. You can’t become extraordinary without taking chances, but a successful outcome depends on your ability to take the right risk. Mentally strong people do not take reckless or foolish risks, but do not fear taking calculated risks. You can not win by playing not to lose. Undoubtedly, the choice involves risk, especially when facing change. The people who are mentally strong are fully informed of the potential downsides before they take action. Risk should be taken but it has to be a calculated risk. If we take the reckless and foolish risk then we are not strong rather fool.

There are some questions which can help to analyze the situation::

1: What are the potential costs?

2: What are the potential benefits?

3: What are the alternatives?

4: How will this help me achieve my goal? and some more.

5: Resent other people’s success

Mentally strong people do not feel bad or resented for other’s success and happiness. They know to appreciate and celebrate other’s success. In the book it was mentioned, “Watching a co-worker receive a promotion or hearing a friend talk about her new achievements can stir up feelings of resentfulness”, but resenting other people’s success will only interfere with your ability to reach your goals. Morin writes that resentment is like anger that remains hidden and bottled up. Focusing on other’s success will never pave the way to your own rather it distracts you from your path. Instead of growing jealous when mentally strong people are surpassed or crossed by others, they recognize that success comes from hard work and they become interested to work hard for their own chance at success.

6: Make the same mistake over and over

There is no doubt that making a mistake is always okay and acceptable, but we should learn from the mistake and should not repeat the same mistake again and again. Mentally strong people pay their attention that we should not repeat the same mistake again. Learning from our mistakes requires bashfulness and a willingness to look for new strategies to become better. Amy Morin nicely writes that it is important to study what went wrong, what you could have done better, and how to do it differently next time. Instead of hiding their mistakes or making excuses for them, mentally strong people turn their mistakes into opportunities for self-growth.

7: Give up after the first failure

We all know that failure is the stepping stone of success. In young or school-age we are mostly taught that failure is bad, but not at all because without it a success is nearly impossible. Thomas Edison is a great example who failed thousands of ways to invent the bulb, but he has not given up so that’s why he did what he wanted. Mentally strong people use failure as an opportunity to grow and improve rather than viewing it as a reason to give up. According to Morin, Theodor Giesel’s first book was rejected by more than 20 publishers, but he is now a household name.

These are some points after avoiding which anyone can be successful in life. Actually there are 13 things mentally strong people don’t do, but from them, I have mentioned just seven which I have liked more.

Thus, 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do is an excellent book by Amy Morin. The book of Amy Morin really will help you to break the cycle of non-achievement and help you to start living life according to your dreams. In fact, everyone can live the life of dreams, but due to these 13 things, they are deprived to live the life according to dreams. Readers of this book understand almost each and every impact of these “13 things” like repeating the same mistake, shying away from change or giving up after the first failure. Finally, “13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do” is a praiseworthy piece of work that l consider a must-read for those who are mentally weak.

The writer is a student at I-WELL, Academy Turbat