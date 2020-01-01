Muslims facing severe cruelties in India: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Muslims are facing severe cruelties in India.

“What is happening with minorities in India has made us understand the immense value and importance of Pakistan,” the foreign minister said while addressing Zakariya Conference after inauguration of three-day 706th Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam here. He said Muslims are not allowed to congregate even for Friday prayers in Indian-held Kashmir. India always claims to be a secular state but minorities are suffering persistent hardships there, he stated, adding that the Hindutva philosophy of Modi government has deprived the minorities of their religious and other rights stated clearly in the Indian constitution.

The foreign minister said the enemy is conspiring to create chaos in Pakistan, adding that a hybrid war is being imposed. “The enemy wants to create division among our people and weaken us psychologically through negative tactics,” he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan is fully capable of decimating nefarious designs of the enemy. He maintained that Pakistan is a powerful country despite the fact that it faces temporary economic challenges, adding that all such issues will be overcome and overpowered soon.

“Shrines exude message of unity and tolerance among the people,” Qureshi observed, adding that myriads seek guidance from teachings of Sufi saints. The great saint, Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, always propagated message of hope, peace, brotherhood and unity, he said, adding that thousands of people who followed the saints in their teachings embraced Islam.

Federal parliamentary secretary Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, special assistant to CM Javed Akhtar Ansari and many prominent persons of the area were also present.