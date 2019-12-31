2019 in a glimpse

At the start of each year, people wish one another to have a happy year full of blessings. Mostly, people plan new ideas for the upcoming year, while sometimes people look at the previous year to get a lesson for the future. One should always learn from the past if she/he wants to succeed in the future. So, let’s have a look at the last year’s main events and incidents and analyse them with a few comments.

2019 started with an end to three years long judicial activism of former Chief Justice (r) Saqib Nisar.

Nisar’s era made it very clear that anybody could make this nation a fool. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa became Chief Justice of the Supreme Court with a new vision to resolve all the pending cases. And he did it. The most awaited verdict of high treason case against former military dictator Gen. (r) Pervez Musharaf was released. Despite immense pressure, the special court decided the fate of Musharraf after six years. However, paragraph 66 of the verdict made it a controversial one, leaving room for people to criticise the court. Interestingly, the SC also took Suo Moto notice of the three-year extension given to COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa by the PTI-led government and declared it unconstitutional decision. All institutions must respect the constitution, and no one is above the law-what one gets from the above-mentioned cases.

Moreover, last year, some prominent parliamentarians were arrested in different cases. Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were arrested in the Kharqamar incident. Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari was also arrested by NAB. These arrests were followed by the production order conundrum, where the opposition members requested the speaker to release production orders of the detained members of the parliament. Speaker Asad Qaiser promised to release the production orders of Mr Zardari and apologized in the case of Mr Dawar and Mr Wazir. This biased attitude of the speaker clarified one thing-even parliament is under pressure from some “unknown people”-Pakistan does not have democracy in its real essence. Later in the year, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also arrested by NAB on corruption charges. He refused to accept production orders. More importantly, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah was arrested by ANF in allegedly smuggling drugs. However, he was granted bail by the LHC in the last month. The allegedly false statements of State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi shows that ANF can be used against anyone for political interests.

Last year saw three main yet controversial marches. First, the “Aurat March” was criticized to the extent that people forgot the real issues and bashed the participants for the placards. Second, the “Azadi March” of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to get the resignation of prime minister Imran Khan was declared as foreign-funded by the government. Anyhow, the march ended, but IK is still PM. Third, the ‘Students Solidarity March’ succeeded in getting a few demands accepted-the revival of student unions in Sindh and Balochistan.

Interestingly and sadly, 2019 had been a year of video leaks. The leaked video of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal showed the real work that takes place in higher offices. Then, Judge Arshad Malik’s leaked video followed by his suspension makes some of the most important judgments controversial. Unfortunately, celebrity Rabi Pirzada’s videos were leaked by someone. She remained on top trend on twitter for days, which justified the claims why this country is always on the top in searching porn on the internet. And, the year ended with videos leaked by Tik Tok star Hareem Shah, which allegedly involve Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan. These videos are a slap on the face of all those who say, “we are better than the West in terms of ethics and moral values.”

From the Parliament House, the public only saw impolite language used by their uncivilised representative in the last year. The cross-talk between PTI leader Fawad Choudhry and PML-N leader Mushahid Ullah Khan never let the houses work on real issues. Sadly, several budget sessions were postponed due to harsh language and cross-talk between the two sides. In short, there was no fruitful discussion or debate in both the houses.

On the international grounds, Pakistan started the year with a clash with the eastern neighbour, India. Both the countries were on the verge of war, but it ended with the most famous line “The tea is fantastic.”

Indeed, it helped Pakistan score well internationally. Similarly, by the end of the year, Pakistan opened the Kartarpur Corridor-another good gesture to present a peaceful image of the country. However, Pakistan has been failed so far to turn the fate of Kashmiris. Yes, it was a great speech by IK, but remember it was only a speech. Pakistan did not submit a resolution for Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly session. And, it remained silent on the atrocities on Muslims in China and Yemen-hypocrisy or self-interest? Probably, the next line will make it clear. Pakistan kicked off the year by not participating in the Kuala Lumpur Summit in Malaysia, apparently, on Saudis pressure/advise.

On the cricket grounds, even 2019 could not change the Lahore Qalandars’ fate in PSL. About the national team: how can a team win the world cup if its captain is yawning in the ground during a match? Sarfaraz replacement seems a good idea.

Last but not least, extrajudicial killings of 2019 are a black spot on the face of security forces and the judiciary of this country. The Sahiwal incident and the custodian death of ATM robber Salahuddin, itself explains everything about the security forces. The recent arrest of madrassa teacher for raping a boy several times depicts how religious we are. And a 15-year-old Rehan was tortured to death by a mob in Karachi, but his T-shirt still screamed, “Apna Time Ayega, (Our time will come).”

In a nutshell, a brief overview of 2019 may help us know our issues and our approach towards them. Indeed, it was not a good year for Pakistan in all aspects. Anyhow, we have a new year and a new journey to start. Let’s muster up courage and hope for the best in 2020. Happy New Year!

The writer is a journalist