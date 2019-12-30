Pakistan cricket team’s international schedule in 2020

Pakistan had a largely disappointing year in 2019 with only a handful of good performances but they would be looking to turn things around with the start of a new year. The Men in Green have got quite a few challenging assignments schedule in 2020 with tours away to England and New Zealand along with the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Complete schedule:

1: January-February: Two Tests and three T20Is against Bangladesh – home

2: July: Three ODIs against the Netherlands – away

3: July-August: Three Tests against England – away

4: August: Two T20Is against Ireland – away

5: August-September: Three T20Is against England – away

6: September: Asia Cup

7: October: Three ODIs and Three T20Is against South Africa – home

8: October-November: ICC T20 World Cup in Australia

9: November-December: Three ODIs and Three T20Is against Zimbabwe – home

10: December 2020-January 2021: Two Tests and Three T20Is against New Zealand – away.