A minor-boy being raped and brutally sexually abused by his madrassah’s teacher constantly that his eyes got affected, the news appeared from Mansehra.

The 10-years old boy who was a student in the madrassah shifted to a nearby hospital on Friday when blood sparked from his eyes, after medical checkup, it is identified that the innocent has been raped repeatedly for least 100 times — which later identified the suspected creatures are the leading participant of the madrassah named as Shamsuddin who teaches the minor and three other people whose name hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Consequently, a First Investigation Report (FIR) has been lodged against the four suspected people under Section 377 (unnatural offense) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC, but none of them has been captured yet — although the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister has taken notice of the incident.

Meanwhile, the minor has been shifted to Ayub Medical Complex as his health condition remained unwell.

The sexual harassment case with minors are rapidly increasing in Pakistan, only in 2019, from January to June, 1,304 cases of sexual abuse of children have been reported in the media.

Which the numbers of minor girls and boys are 729 and 575, respectively, who became casualties of sexual misuse. The cases under significant classes included 378 of snatching, 139 of assault, 153 of homosexuality, 46 assault, 88 of group homosexuality through 12 minor boys and four girls have been killed after sexual maltreatment. — According to Sahil, a child protection society.