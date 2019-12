Pak Rangers Sindh organized Thank you Jinnah event at Quaid Mausoleum on his birthday. Large number of citizens of Karachi attended. Comd Kci corps was the chief guest. A rich tribute to Quaid was paid. Spectators enjoyed laser and light show displaying life of Quaid and National songs by artists. Peace in Karachi has been restored through blood and sweat of security forces and the people of Karachi bringing its life back to lights.