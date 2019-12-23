Punjab IG orders DPOs to devise plans for security of Christians

Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir said that DPOs should devise a security plan in their own supervision for the security of Christian community, their worship places and recreational places keeping in view the SOPs issued from CPO so that Christian community can celebrate their religious festival without any apprehensions.

He further said that without any discrimination all citizens are equal for the state and police will ensure everyone’s security utilizing all available resources without any discrimination on the basis of any religion or sect.

He further directed to ensure checking by CCTV, metal detectors and walk through gates for all entering the churches of A category while snipers should also be installed at the rooftops of sensitive churches. He also directed to keep a close coordination with rescue 1122, fire brigade and emergency health services during security arrangements, while patrolling hours in the vicinity of Christian settlements should also be made more effective. He further said that to ensure smooth flow of traffic around parks and public places additional traffic police officials should be deputed while an effective patrolling mechanism of Dolphin PERU and other patrolling forces should be devised for the convenience of citizens. He also directed to specially focus on the security of the events regarding the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam ensuring all possible security arrangements.

For New Year’s night security in addition to special police squads officials in civvies to take quick action in Lahore and other big cities against the youth involved in one wheeling, aerial firing and in case of any other violation of law ensuring that such youngsters do not cause problems for other families. He further directed to devise an effective patrolling plan for big cities on New Year’s night and officials should take action in case on any violation of law without any delay.

He expressed these views while addressing officers during a video link conference at Central Police Office in which all RPOs CPOs and DPOs from all over the province participated through video link.

During the conference while briefing IG Punjab Addl IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani shared that More than 36 thousand officers and officials will perform duty at Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam day and New Year night celebrations. In these approximately 22 thousand will perform duty on Christmas and Quaid Day and 14 thousand will perform duties on New Year night. For the security of sensitive places all available resources are being utilized including CCTV and metal detectors also field officers are directed to deploy force for the security of Christmas markets, important roads, banks, parks and recreational places. IG Punjab directed CCPO Lahore all RPOs and DPOs to keep close coordination with local Christian community leadership to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during these days. He further directed to speed up the crackdown against the toxic liquor, Ice and other drugs because due to the toxic liquor there had been many deaths in past during Christmas and new year celebrations so operations against such elements must be ensured on daily basis. He also directed to carry on search sweep and combing operations across all districts of Punjab and patrolling hours in the sensitive areas should be increased. Addl: IGP Operations Punjab, Inam Ghani, Addl IGP IAB, Azhar Hameed Kokhar, Addl: IGP CTD Punjab, Muhammad Tahir Rai, Addl: IGP Special Branch Punjab, Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG SPU Umer Sheikh, DIG Legal, Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Headquarters, Syed Khurram Ali, DIG IAB, Imran Mehmood and other senior police officers were also present in the conference.