Koblumpi Music Festival lights up Lahore with power packed live performances

Music icon Mekaal Hasan joined forces with entertainment solutions company Origami and hosted one of the biggest music festivals of this year, The Koblumpi Music Festival 2019 on Sunday at The Farm in Lahore.

Indeed, it was one of the first ticketed music events in the city in some time.

The impressive music line-up brought together 16 amazing artists and bands from across Pakistan featuring six hours of power-packed live performances. The festival opened with Arsalan Hasan which was followed by Madlock, Harris Saeed, Luke William, Cosmic Fluid [the band came all the way from Karachi to perform at the festival], Sikandar Ka Mandar and Bayaan. The all new line-up of Mekaal Hasan Band then took the stage, who were later joined by Farheen Raza. Mekaal Hasan then introduced the new 16-year old sensation Romaisa Tariq, a Jazz and Opera singer. This was followed by live performances by Ali Suhail [where he also collaborated with Shorbanoor and Abdullah Siddiqui], Keeray Makoray, Poor Rich Boy [PRB collaborated with Keeray Makoray], Abdullah Siddiqui and Quadrum. The festival ended with a signature Ali Noor live performance where he performed 4 brand new unreleased songs with a new band line-up. In attendance were music enthusiasts from Lahore along with celebrities and personalities such as the rock legend Ali Azmat, designer and radio personality Munib Nawaz and musicians Meesha Shafi, Faris Shafi, Fahad Khan and Bilal Qasim to name a few.

Organised in partnership with Lotus PR, The Koblumpi Music Festival was an all-day festival, from 12 noon to 8pm, featuring a wide range of independent artists from across the country and engaging activities for kids and families such as jumping castles, cotton candy and popcorn stations, as well as a huge array of food stalls and refreshments

Indeed, Mehreen Rana at Origami and Mekaal Hasan provided an atmospheric experience for the independent music fans and families with children.

Origami, which was conceived in 2010, aims to provide and establish multiple platforms of different genres to provide entertainment for the youth in Pakistan.

The Koblumpi Music Festival consists of festival director Mehreen Rana, show director Mekaal Hasan and Danish Qureshi as lead designer and Ali Khan as creative director with CityFM89 as the radio partner and Careem as the technology partner.