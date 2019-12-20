Apartheid in Pakistan

Apartheid was neither and nor is limited to South African white regime, but it is equally visible in the Pakistani society. Apartheid was a system, mainly associated with the segregation of white (superior race), black (unfortunately inferior), colors and Asians. It was also segregation of governance, political roles and economic resources. While were rulers and rest of the racists were servants of them. White have control on governance and resources and the other races were to serve and obey.They have separate colonies, jobs and lives apart from each other. Especially the entry into the white areas was highly restricted for other races. The lifestyle of each race was different and still residues can be seen in the South Africa society.

Pakistan is another example of the apartheid regime, but we never realized. The difference may be between the implicit and explicit laws. In South Africa, during apartheid regime, everything was written explicitly, but it is implicit in Pakistan. If one goes to any government office or authority or in residential areas the segregation can be seen everywhere in the Pakistani society. Caste system in Punjab is one example. Ethnic and religious segregation is another example in other provinces of the country. Minorities are more vulnerable than the caste and ethnic categories.

This apartheid is also visible in the work force. Lower workers are labeled as grade fourth, clerical laborers are employees. A few of them are officers. A tiny minority is called bureaucracy. Perks and privileges are according to these so-called grades. Salary is a significant difference among all these cadres. It may be inline with the some of the global practices of the labor forces that can be observed in several countries. However, the apartheid reflection is very clear. The bureaucracy have big houses, an army of employees to look after and serve them. They are treated like a royal. They are privileged to have plots, houses in lavish housing schemes which are in fact build by and for them. The lower labor will get their share as per their job titles. Interestingly, almost every government employee will get their share who are less than 1 % of the national population. On retirement they will have house, pension and relatively privileged lifestyle. One can also find every category of professional class housing societies. However, most of the population is supposed to care of those professionals. Majority population is forced to live in muds, urban slums, shanty towns and risky neighborhoods. This promotes alienation, marginalization and segregation among the citizen. The tiny minority is supposed to rule and enjoy the quality of life in affluent posh areas that are built for them on the cost of the majority population.

Pakistan is another example of the apartheid regime, but we never realized. The difference may be between the implicit and explicit laws

Although the constitution of Pakistan 1973 claims equality and equity among all citizens but some of the citizens are more equal than the inferior one.I am unable to see employees housing societies in the Western countries where everyone can have capacity to leave where one can afford. A person is free to enter in the hotel, restaurant or club where they want to be but they have to pay. Contrarily, some of the places are exclusively reserved for the elite classes of the country. For instance, hardly any common man has permission to be in the Islamabad club or golf club. They are reserved for a specific class which is in minority. They keep the common man away from them that is clear apartheid in the country. Although this apartheid may be coming from the Hindu religion mainly, but colonial masters inculcated additional characteristics into it. The modern labor force division is one of the dominant characteristics that was introduced by the colonial regime. Thus, this apartheid is not limited to any single institution of Pakistan. We can have apartheid in justice system of the country, professional organizations, among state institutions and even within the state institutions.

It is time to abolish the apartheid. It is stigma to a free, independent and sovereign country if we think we are a sovereign nation. It is responsibility of the state authorities and political government to realized that apartheid is not a symbol of a civilized country. Rather, it is seen as an indicator of savage lifestyle. The state of Pakistan should have legislation to take care every citizen. Inclusive development will bring better fruit to everyone. Apartheid will have alienation or sense of alienation. It will promote hate and disintegration that is not in the interest of the country. Government should invest to promote inclusiveness of citizen to the state institutions, resources and governance.

The writer is Chairman, Department of Sociology at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad