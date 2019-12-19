Monopolized institutes of a broken society

“The rules!” shouted Ralph, “you are breaking the rules!”

“Who cares?”…

This dialogue from William Golding’s novel Lord of the flies completely depicts the sad picture of our society. A distorted and anarchic society cannot sustain for long and if it does then it is devoid of humanity. Society is organized by institutions: social, economic, and political specifically. But if these institutions switch to monopolization and get rusted then society cripples. It begets violence and instability, and unfortunately, we are the members of such a distorted society. Our main issue is our society lacks balance. There had been and still is a wide disparity between rich and poor.

The concerned political institutions never bothered to figure out the main triggers of imbalance in our society and this wide gap escalated. Consequently there arose insecurity in subjugated segments of society. The apathetic attitude of law enforcement and political and judicial institutions added fuel to the fire. And individuals and institutions due to the absence of rule of law took the law into their hands. All this had been happening in our country since its inception and my heart bleeds to write this that this instability is still rampant rather it has rooted deep down into our society.

But the solution does not lie in blaming any particular institution. We come up with solutions but the problem is, we never implement them. We have failed to formulate focused and concrete policies. And if there are, then there is no implementation. Therefore a long term productive policy is needed to be formulated. Concerned institutions need to be restructured.

Morality is very important and ensures a civilized and disciplined life. But morality in a society is disciplined through organized social and political institutions. Everything, be it your shrinking economy, crippling society or distorted peace, is dependent on political stability. And that would be possible only if institutions are reformed. Rules must be supreme and whoever violates them must be punished.

Otherwise, who cares?

The writer hails from Abbottabad and loves art