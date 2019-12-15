Are lawyers dispersing the morals of law and order?

Lawyers disperse the morals of law and order. Law-makers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology; keeping the domestic and international laws at the tip of the shoe. The so-called drunk thugs of power may have forgotten the law. According to the Geneva Convention, the civilised world has agreed to not target hospitals and patients in the war. Article 14 of the Geneva Convention expressly stated that hospitals would not be targeted in the event of war. It agrees to not target patients and wounded in combat. According to international law, the younger and the elderly agreed to protect against the effects of combat.

Article 16 of the Geneva Convention also speaks of special honours for the wounded, patients and pregnant women and to ensure their safety.

The people of Pakistan are asking how these lawmakers are practising law, morality and civilisation under their feet? In Lahore, lawyers attacked the city’s largest heart hospital. Lawyers set up their court in the hospital. Blacksmiths did not put their hands on their hearts or see the condition of the patients, who broke everything.

The lawyers broke the door of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, broke the emergency ward’s glasses, seized the ICU, tortured doctors and para-medical staff and even parked vehicles in the hospital premises. Not only the hospital, but even Jail Road was also made a battlefield by a single lawyer.

The police came to the hospital about an hour after the attack; shelling tear gas at the hospital to disperse the lawyers.

Lawyers also tortured journalists, hospital staff and doctors. The panicked doctors left the hospital. Patients and their relatives continued to see the justice of the black coat

The lawyers also attacked law enforcement agencies and opened fire on the police van, officials said. Striking helmets and sticks, tearing uniforms, firing outside the hospital and even throwing stones at the hospital, lawyers now do not bring judicial decisions and protest against the GPO Chowk, Mall Road, despite the ban.

In the worst example of attacks on humanity and lawyers in Lahore, lawyers complained to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. They chanted slogans against the doctors and did not even bother to care for their families. The patients and heirs of the deceased hid in the hospital toilets to save their lives; fearing peace.

Patients in the ward remained terrified throughout the incident, but the lawyers did not show any mercy on the patients.

Hospital staff also fled to save lives after the angry attack while several operations were halted. Blacksmiths looted goods at the operation theatre, said YDA General Secretary Dr Salman. Three to four patients have died as a result. YDA has announced a strike. The family of the 22-year-old Samina, who died in the incident, said, “The lawyer entered the ward and removed the oxygen of Samina, on which he went on–Kala Kot. They did not even consider patients in the attack on the PIC.”

Gulshan Bibi also died in hospital due to a lack of treatment. Saddened by the shadow of her mother, her son kept on giving to the lawyer. Survivors rushed in search of doctors as the condition of their loved ones deteriorated.

Neither caring for the precious lives nor respecting their professions, the dispute between the black coats and white gowns in Lahore intensified.

The war between law-keepers and the nation’s messiahs began on November 23. The matter reached a point of contention, according to the lawyer, when doctors tortured the great Sandhu Advocate. Upon hearing this information, fellow lawyers also came to the hospital. He was taken hostage by the staff.

After the incident, protests were made by the parties. Lawyers turned to the civil secretariat for protest, doctors were sued, and the matter continued. Finally, on December 4, the Grand Health Alliance stepped up to reconcile, apologised to the lawyers and ended the strike at PIC.

A video went viral on social media two days ago, in which doctors were ridiculing the lawyers.

When the video surfaced, the lawyers were furious. They rushed to the heart hospital for revenge. The lawyers did not protect the honour of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and attacked PIC in Lahore. Neither doctors nor civilians were safe from black coats. There is no one to stop them. No lawyer has ever been convicted in a case so far.

The writer is a broadcast journalist, human rights activists and Producer at hum news