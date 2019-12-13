World’s biggest cricket stadium takes shape in Ahmedabad

The world’s biggest cricket stadium, with space for 110,000 spectators, is taking shape in India and is likely to host its first international match early next year. The new stadium in Ahmedabad, built at a cost of around $100 million, will seat more fans than Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate around 100,000 spectators.

According to reports, the Sardar Patel stadium is expected to host its first match in March with an exhibition game between an Asia XI and a World XI as the inaugural game. The stadium will have more than 70 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, a clubhouse and an Olympic-size swimming pool. Its construction began in January 2017. World’s Largest Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad to Be Inaugurated by BCCI, Plan to Schedule Asia XI vs World XI in March 2020.

Apart from being the world’s largest, Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium at Motera near Ahmedabad will have three different kinds of of pitches. They will range from bouncy, spin friendly, or a mix of both to suit the need of fast bowlers and spinners.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) which is executing the project, is preparing as many as 11 pitches.

It will overtake Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, currently India’s biggest stadium with a capacity of 66,000 — down from 100,000 after a major rebuilding project. India, the world’s top-ranked Test team, has more than a dozen stadiums capable of holding international cricket matches. Test matches, however, often attract sparse crowds.