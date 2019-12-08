Rashid Rasheed in forefront in 8th Quaid-e-Azam Golf

Mian Rashid Rasheed of Lahore Garrison Golf Club took over the leadership role in the 8th Quaid-e -Azam Amateur Golf Championship, an event endorsed and supported by Lampro Mellon and Sifive, at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Saturday. During the 18 holes round yesterday, Rasheed, a ten handicapper, was the superior one in command and his performance reflected radiance and intense control over his shot making. With an admirable and exquisite display of golfing skills, he compiled pars with consistency and was successful in avoiding unnecessary loss of strokes. This enthusiastic and avid golfer hit his tee shots off the tees on all par fours and par fives with controlled power and backed up the tee shots with approach shots from the fairways that can be graded as firm and crispy.

Perfection in application of golfing skills was amply evident and resulted in an impressive score of net 67, five under par. And since this championship trophy is based on best net score, Resheed enjoys a reasonably good advantage over his adversaries. And by virtue of this spell of fascinating golf, he is now on top of the leader board and has pushed to the back many established challengers.

On the final day on Sunday (today), his nearest challengers will be Col Rustam Ali Chatta and Ahmed Fareed. Both these aspirants for the ultimate title are golfers of ability and played reliable and unfaltering golf. Score wise they are bunched together at a score of net 70, three strokes behind the leader. A few more hopefuls looking good are nine in number and are all placed at a score of net 72. These hopefuls are Ayaz Saleem, Murad A Khan, Mustafa Tiwana, Muhammad Arsalan, Ammad Nadeem, Hamza Asif, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Omar Farooq and Saad Ullah Chaudhary.