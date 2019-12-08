Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad wins gold, qualifies for 2020 Olympics

Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won gold at the ongoing 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday. The feat also helped him bag a spot for Pakistan in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Pakistani to qualify directly for the Olympics. Nadeem, with a throw of 86.29 metres, also improved Pakistan’s national record in javelin throw event. “It is a great honour to qualify for the Olympics, for me and also for Pakistan,” said Nadeem, a bronze medalist at the 2018 Asian Games. The 22-year-old’s throw of 86.29m was not only Pakistan’s best but it surpassed previous records of the SAG, which was previously held by India’s Neeraj Chopra of 82.23m in 2016. “I’m very excited that my hard work has finally paid off. I have made the longest-ever throw by a Pakistani and I’m very hopeful of winning a

medal in the Tokyo Olympics,” he said. “I’m thankful to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan who provided and arranged training for me,” Arshad said. In other sports, Pakistani shooters helped the country bag a bronze medal in the 10 metre air rifle mixed category.