Wellness Genie: intellectual wellness

Checkmate! It was 25 years ago that I played a game of chess. It would always be a warm and fun family activity, except for losers, who experience momentary yet innocent revenge. With technological gadgets taking over, there is less and less enthusiasm for chess and intellectual bonding. Parents no more have control over the intellectual growth of their children.

As part of our current educational set up and social expectation, teenage is considered to be the best time for intellectual stimulation and growth through text book-knowledge. Seeking prospects of intellectual activities beyond a certain age is discouraged as it no longer seems to be an investment that will yield monetary compensation.

The brain requires lifelong activities of creative nature, critical thinking and expressiveness to regenerate its cells. Like other body parts, the brain also degenerates in the matter. As we age, just like our physical functions, humans experience slowing down of cognitive functions as well. Because our brain is like any other muscle in your body, exercising it is as important as exercising the body. Research reveals that people who read and engage their minds in creative activities frequently are less likely to experience different forms of dementia. Whereas, social reclusion and mindless television watching can contribute to brain cell degeneration and overall health of the body. Herophilus’ wisdom states, “when health is absent, wisdom cannot reveal itself, art cannot manifest, strength cannot fight, wealth becomes useless, and intelligence cannot be applied.”

Intellectual wellness is more than “intelligence”. It’s the mind’s creative ability and not cleverness. It’s a dimension that enables us to float in creative ideas, help us find ways to fulfil our dreams and put us back on the right path.

The brain requires lifelong activities of creative nature, critical thinking and expressiveness to regenerate its cells

In Vedic philosophy, it is the soul of the mind. Intellect also can develop an ego and nurture it. If not fed with the right knowledge, the intellect can become an obstacle to one’s success. Further, intellect is explained to be of two kinds, gross and subtle. The ability to process facts such as black or white, day or night is gross. The subtle intellect holds the reigns to the path of wisdom. In ordinary terms, intellectual helps us identify our unique talent and gives the courage to realize that goal.

Intellect is dependent on knowledge and skills. Therefore humans are required to have a continuous process of expanding their competencies base. Reading gets us to find that space in the head, where intellect can flourish. Questioning and critical analyses regenerate cells in the brain. Smithsonian Magazine mentions in Article 1 that reading gives our brains a workout. Our brain spends more than 70 per cent of daily calories especially when memory is at work.

When I was studying for my law degree in London, one of my dearest friends was a fifty-year-old lady who pursued academics specifically to keep her mind active. This was not a very usual case anywhere as most of us think we lose memory, sight and physical energy way sooner than we do. The amazing phenomena dictate a simple rule, no matter what age you stimulate creativity, the brain starts to regenerate cells.

There are wide gaps in our educational and examination systems, especially regarding the conventional methodologies and strategies. The educational institutions are conditioning the intellect. Imagine having a world where the intellect is the same for all with no power to differentiate, distinguish and determine. We are producing children who are capable of jobs but unable to joy and pleasure.

The might of intellect harps on widening the range of human experience. Travel, music, arts, quiz participation, are just a simple menu to start with.

Thomas Carlyle once said, “Intellect is the soul of man, the only immortal part of him”.

The writer is a wellness and yoga expert. She can be reached at aliya@aliyaagha.com