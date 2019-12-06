Habib University holds 7th Annual Meritorious Awards

In recognition of the remarkable academic achievements of students from various schools in Karachi, Habib University held its 7th Annual Meritorious Awards Ceremony at the main campus.

According to a spokesperson, as an integral feature of the HU’s annual calendar, the event was a platform to reward talented students from selected schools for exemplifying a dedication to academic endeavours and a passion for learning. Its purpose was also to connect the University with higher educational institutions and their students, allowing them to visit and explore the Habib campus and become aware of the opportunities available.

The Karachi Grammar School, City School, Beaconhouse School System, and Nixor College were among the many institutions whose students were recognized at the Meritorious Awards ceremony.

Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty Dr Christopher Taylor welcomed those attending the ceremony and congratulated the students on their achievements. He stated that the dedication and hard work shown by them exemplified the outstanding qualities that would make them future leaders.

“We are here today to celebrate all that you have accomplished and to acknowledge all your hard work,” Dr Taylor said while also paying tribute to the parents and counsellors of the students.

During the distribution of awards, the names were announced of individual students as per the schools they were from. The students went on stage to receive their shields from Dr Christopher Taylor and other faculty members.

Habib University’s faculty, students, and staff who interacted with the high-achievers and their parents attending the event led the ceremony. During their interactions, they shared their views on the importance of quality higher education and its role in the betterment of society.

Students and parents had the opportunity to meet with inspiring educators, attend highly motivating speeches and receive individual attention about their academic queries.

Daily Times learnt that the event itself was a productive and immersive one for students, with counsellors from various schools commending the efforts and initiatives made by Habib and describing the awards ceremony as a great gesture in recognizing academic excellence.