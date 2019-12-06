Youth projects showcase at Student Leaders Conference

LAHORE: Over 2100 students of 12 universities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including universities from Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Malakand, DI Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, directly benefited from 60 youth-led social action projects, organized by 67 youth leaders and office-bearers of student societies working in these universities. It was part of an initiative, entitled, “youth leadership on campuses” executed by a leading youth development organization Bargad. This was briefed during a 2-day student leaders conference that Bargad organized in collaboration with the Youth Affairs Department in the auditorium of the University of Home Economics Lahore (UHEL).

The conference was divided into two parts: the first day was dedicated to commemorating the International Volunteers Day while selected leaders showcased their social action projects on the second day. More than 800 students participated in proceedings of the conference including youth leaders from KP and Punjab; Dr Kanwal Amin the VC of UHEL; Mr. Adnan Arshad Aulaukh, DG Youth and Sports Affairs, Government of Punjab; Senator Waleed Iqbal; Officials of the KP youth affairs department Zubair Khattak and Haris Jan and Dr Waseem from University of Lakki Marwat; educationist Taimur Bandey; Alina Khan (USIP); and young panelists Rizwan Anwar, Laraib Abid, Tehreem Hasham, Ali Adeeb among others.

Dr Kanwal Amin, the VC of UHEL, opened the conference. Mr. Adnan Arshad Aulaukh, DG Youth and Sports Affairs, Government of Punjab at this occasion announced that the government of Punjab is soon bringing the Punjab Sports Policy.

A panel discussion on volunteerism was organized on the first day, while on the second day the youth leaders mainly from KP presented their best social actions during the panel discussions.

Natasha Faisal (Kinnaird College) moderated the panel discussions, while Noor Imran, Usman Yunus and Minahil Aslam facilitated the conference.

Awards for best volunteers were given to Umer Doabiya (GCU) Tehreem Hasham(LCWU), Hussain Hashmi (UOE). Zarwan Ghamdi and Lyba Salman from TNS Beaconhouse also spoke on volunteerism and youth leadership.

Bilal Khattak and music society members of the University of Education took part in musical programmes during the two days conference.

Senator Waleed Iqbal distributed certificates to the conference volunteers. In his special address, he spoke about five key characteristics of leadership in the light of teachings of Allama Iqbal.

