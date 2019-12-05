Self-awareness and self-development

Self-awareness is having a clear and realistic perception of who you’re. Self-awareness is not about uncovering a deep dark secret about yourself, but understanding who you are, what you have to do, and how you do it. While self-awareness is generally positive, it’s important to use it for good, not evil , rather than focusing on what’s wrong with yourself, use your awareness to improve your interactions and communication with others and how you can help both yourself and the people around you . Self-awareness also goes hand-in-hand with emotional intelligence; people who are more emotionally intelligent typically have higher level of self-awareness, perhaps more importantly, being self-aware and understanding emotions are two traits that many employers look for when hiring and promoting.

It is quite difficult in today’s time to find time to think about who we are, what are our strengths and weaknesses, personalities, our habits and values. Besides, many of us are not just inclined to spend much time on self-reflection. Consequently, many of us have low level of self-awareness because self-awareness is an essential first step toward maximizing management skills. It can improve our judgment and help us identify opportunities for professional development and personal growth.

Self-awareness helps us explore your strengths and cope with our weaknesses. If we are someone who is good at ‘seeing the big picture’ that surrounds decisions, but not as good at focusing on the details, we might want to consult colleagues and subordinates that are more detail-oriented when making major decisions. Cooperation between big-picture-oriented decision makers and detail-oriented decision makers can produce high quality decisions.

Self-development is defined as Self-improvement is an inner process, which requires inner work. The goal is to live a better, happier, and healthier. This can be achieved by improvement which should normally begin with an assessment of the gap between the current situation and the desired future situation. Having an accurate sense of who you are helps you decide what you should do to improve. Often, self-awareness will reveal a skills gap that you want to work on.