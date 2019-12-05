International day of Persons with Disabilities

As we grow older, few pre-conceived notions tend to lose their meaningfulness. It also occurs that we start to delve in the ocean of spirituality. But of course, each bite of spiritual experience that we assume we are having, has a heavy dust of worldly logic on it.

“Normality” is one such notion which intrigues me to dive into spiritual reasoning while logic only allows me to float on the surface. Few days ago, I was asked to talk to young, school aged children about special needs and the challenges associated with them. looking at the shining and curious eyes, I ended up explaining to them that Man is the best creation of Allah Almighty. Our soul is the same, these bodies are just containers for making it easy for us to identify each other as different individuals. Just like our skin tone, height, weight and colour of eyes, our physical and mental capabilities are also different. I asked them if there is a boy who is a wheel chair user, will he be able to walk in the world hereafter? All of them replied in a confident and sure voice “YES”. Explaining diversity as beauty became so easy after that.

There is a strong research evidence available that children learn biases during the process of socialization. we as adults and the society at large contaminate their neutrality. Children, if not imposed with prejudice, are very much accepting and accommodating. When children with different abilities interact, they figure out ways of communicating, playing and supporting each other. Diversity in terms of religion, color, socio-cultural or economic differences, disability etc. becomes a rainbow for them not a hinderance in socialization.

But life is not that simple. We as human try to categorize things, even our own selves. Normality is one of such concepts, which have become a part of our architypes. At times we try to explain it in terms of statistics, where what majority is doing or is capable of doing, becomes a norm. But this statistical standard is not universal. We know that there are certain behaviors which are considered acceptable and normal in one society, but becomes unacceptable in another socio-cultural setting.

As a student of psychology, I strongly believe that normality is hypothetical. We all are actually subnormal. There is a rare combination of different strengths and weaknesses which makes us the individual that we are. So, individuality is actually something that gives us an identity, it is something to cherish. It seems so unfair to stigmatize someone based on his/her unique personality. But this is the crime we all commit at some point in time. We tend to label others based on their physical features, behaviors or impairments.

Same is the case with disability. Having a certain impairment, at times over shadows the talents and individuality of a person. United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has taken the concept of disability to another level. It says that disability is an evolving concept, which has changed and evolved with the passage of time. It’s the result of an interaction between an impairment and environment. Enabling environment does not let an impairment translate into a disability. In an accessible environment, a person having any impairment is as normal as any of us.

For example, in a building where ramps, elevators and other alternate accessibility options are provided, a persons using wheelchair becomes as mobile as anyone else. Similarly, if a university provides required assistive aids to a student with visual impairment, he has equal access to learning material as his other class mates. His impairment does not hinder in learning, and it does not translate into a disability in that specific environment. while on the other hand, if an emotionally challenged student, coming from a broken family is not accepted or given emotional support, he/she can end up becoming a socially maladjusted person.

Every year 3rd December is commemorated to respect, appreciate and facilitate the persons with disabilities. Each year there is a theme, decided by the United Nations, for this day. Theme for 2019 was “Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda”. This theme was aligned with the SDGs and the pledge of “leaving no one behind”. It is pivotal for a sustainable, equitable and inclusive development that all persons with disabilities are given an opportunity and enabling environment to develop to their full potential.

Let this year’s International day of Persons with Disabilities give us a more broadened perspective of human diversity. Human is far greater than mere physical attributes. It’s the will, vision, commitment and perseverance which makes us who we are. We do not remember Hellen Keller for her deaf-blindness, we are inspired by her intellect, her courage and grace. Word “Symphony” feels incomplete without the name of Beethoven, but how many of us know that he created best of his music after losing his hearing? Louis Braille is praised for developing the reading, writing system for persons with visual impairment, not for the fact that he lost his sight in early childhood.

Shannor L. Alder said; “One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself.” So, we should all cherish our individuality and appreciate diversity around us. Let us all play our role in making this world accessible for all those living in it.

The writer is a Director Programs & Projects at Rising Sun Education & Welfare Society