Pakistan Air Force conducts night operational exercise

Pakistan Air Force conducted a command level Night operational exercise with the participation of all types of PAF aircraft and Air Defence assets.



The night exercise was a sequel to the Hawk-Eye exercise which was conducted last week, with the participation of all operational PAF Bases.

The exercise was aimed at training the operational aircrew ineffective, coordinated and concurrent employment of offensive and defensive capabilities.

The concepts practiced during the exercise enable PAF to effectively undertake concurrent operations under a highly contested environment.