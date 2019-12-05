A fearful dream

While I was dreaming with unconscious feelings of my existence and I was scared of my own soul and presence as if every organ of mine was baleful for me to be friendly with them.

After a deep breath, I start crying with quest tears of my eyes because I was scared to take a breath and now I start putting myself in deep fear as if something was foreboding me to die, and every being and feeling of my life commenced with scary existence to make me looney.

And all accompanists of fear snookered me to pause worrying and start convincing to be friendly with them but I was as scared as I could build a better career of fear to be friendly with them.

It is a way of making me sure that what has to be done gets done. As a result, firstly I put myself closer to my own soul and evil existence to understand the main relation of fearlessness and I start feeling stone-hearted of my presence and thought that perhaps they would take me towards my vision or to a grave.

Suddenly, I become fearful than fearfullest because of ambitious ambitions of my existences and stone-hearted beings they had taken me in a sure-handed fearmonger to be once more sick of for my life. It becomes impossible for me to break them and I start breaking myself against them.

And I become hopeless of my presence which confined me on the right roots of fear and I imagined that as if all universe was suffering from what I was, and I considered that I would be the alarming bell of life and calling me to die. And all these horrible appearances of fear become closer to my death, my consideration of thoughts sunk me drown in the occasion of horror.

But the more I became terrified by the fearful appearance of my existence, my soul and career have been getting experienced by their approaches to the reality of fearlessness. All it was a dream with a horrible attraction. A conscious is an inner voice that will always teach us right from wrong. A dream is an unconscious reality that influences the right direction and teaches everything in a separate way of life.