The Islamic Republic of Iran: roots and routes

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan

Recently, the Islamic Republic of Iran has undertaken an economic reform in the light of e brave leadership of the country and relying on popular support. Reforming the gasoline price is an important decision which is taken after careful scrutiny by experts in various economic, environmental, energy and policy areas. Global experience has shown that price-adjustment policies have always been faced by reaction from people, especially vulnerable groups. The main cause of the recent protests in Iran is the concern of the Iranian people for their livelihood stemming from the effects of illegal and cruel US sanctions against Iran which after the unilateral withdrawal of Donald Trump from the JCPOA, has raised to the level of an “Economic Terrorism” against a whole nation, depriving them even from purchasing humanitarian goods such as medicine and food. The United States, in spite of its populist slogan of freedom, impedes the free trade and Interaction of the Iranian people with other countries and even their immediate neighbors like Pakistan.

However, the concern of people’s livelihoods was exploited by foreign interventionists who had long planned and prepared themselves to misuse it.

The United States and its allies welcome and take every action to undermine the Islamic Republic of Iran. Because on the one hand, the success of the Islamic Republic of Iran in introducing a successful model of democracy in which the flow of power is carried out peacefully through the direct vote of the people, and both political power and the resources of national wealth are justly distributed among the people according to Islamic values; will have impressions on the regional public opinion and will boost up the popularity of this model of governance.

On the other hand, the reinforcement of the Islamic Republic of Iran will mean more assistance to the oppressed nations of the region, especially the Palestinian and Lebanese nations (under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, assistance to the oppressed nations is a fundamental principle of its foreign policy). And this is certainly in contradiction with the Zionist malicious intentions in expanding the occupied territories.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite being aware of the potential for dissatisfaction, has taken a brave decision to reform the price of gasoline, as authorities and experts have said the decision is in the best interest of the nation and will have important consequences, including reduced fuel consumption (because Now with receiving subsidies, Iran’s fuel consumption is several times higher than global average consumption), adjustment of prices and reduction of fuel smuggling from Iran Due to the sharp differences in prices in Iran and the neighboring countries, the possibility of granting direct cash subsidies to low-income groups (now also in line with the plans to boosting the socio-economic welfare of the Iranian people, government grants cash subsidies to more than 95% of the 81 m. population on a monthly basis).

Although this brave act has some costs for the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it disrupted enemies’ calculations to create insecurity and instability inside Iran. Thanks to indigenous capabilities in the field of technology, the Islamic Republic of Iran has used the national intranet for the functioning of the country’s service systems and ports, and at the same time has been able to prevent the access of external interventionists from virtual networks to interfere in Iran’s internal situation and manage the unrest. This made the enemies very angry which is evident in their declared positions. The enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their affiliated elements were designing a plan at a high cost to overthrow the nation-state from many years ago. They had been planning, organizing and spending many years on their own plan. But these huge designs and costs went away in less than a week.

In recent demonstrations in support of the Islamic Republic, the Iranian people have shown that they continue to rely on this unifying factor and this symbol of resistance and protection of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it is still in control of the situation despite external pressures and all difficulties. This success is a sign of support for the nation, the authority of the government and shows that subversion is nothing but a vain imagination of its enemies. Revealing the elements behind recent developments in Iran (including the arrest of 8 CIA agents) showed that the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran had once again failed. A nation that has decided to stand up bravely and exclude the possibility of any foreign intervention in its fate, literally realizes the concept of the right to self-determination.

The Islamic Revolution of Iran was led by Imam Khomeini (Peace be upon his soul) a brave, popular and revolutionary leader. With the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the nation established the Islamic Republic of Iran, the foundations of which are based on solid and stable elements that do not change over time. The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran defines two important elements and principles: The first element is “republicanism”, which is defined as the form and practice of governance and the election of rulers by the people. Another important element is ‘Islamism’, which is defined as the content of governance based on Islamic Sharia values and the implementation of Islamic jurisprudential laws in society.

According to the constitution, the three legislative, executive, and judicial branches are responsible for running the country’s affairs, and several oversight and advisory bodies are responsible for maintaining check and balancing of the power. In the meantime, the President is the head of state and, under Article 113 of the Constitution, is responsible for implementing the country’s constitution.

An important pillar of the Islamic Revolution is the leadership. According to Article 5 of the Constitution, he is appointed by a body called Lead Experts, whose members are directly elected by the people. The supreme leadership is a symbol of national coherence and one of the most important unifying factors that has an important place for the Iranian people. In recent demonstrations in support of the Islamic Republic, the Iranian people have shown that they continue to rely on this unifying factor and this symbol of resistance and protection of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Although the sanctions have affected the economy of the country, it has not any impact on the will of the nation to maintain national unity and defend the values of the Islamic Revolution.

The writer is head of Press Section at Embassy of Iran Islamabad