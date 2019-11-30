An architectural gem in the heart of DG Khan

The first phase of ‘improvement’ of N-70 (national highway) has been completed with the funding of Japan.

The hilly portion of Dera-Taftan Road from Rakhi Gaaj to high mountain of Girdo was constructed in the late 19th century by the British rulers as part of “strategic forward policy” in the subcontinent.

Starting from Rakhi Gaaj-Khar-Bewata, the project made the hilly portion of the road wide and safe for Gwadar-bound cargo traffic with the installation of eight steel bridges.

Earlier, Mr Saulat Bhatti, the project director revealed that the road from Multan to Qila Saifullah was improved and widened to link it up with the road network under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The first phase of East-West improvement of N-70 from Rakhi Gaaj-Khar-Bewata has taken off with the allocation of Rs14 billion. The project will be executed in three phases at a cost of Rs 23 billion,” He added.

Notably, the hilly portion of N-70 had seven difficult turns to negotiate to climb up the high mountain of Girdo to reach for Munro or Bewata. These turns are main hurdle for Gwadar-bound heavy cargo traffic. However, the new road and there is a plan to make travel easier by using Japanese technology.

Approximately, 33-kilometre long tough hilly portion of N-70 is widened and improved with installation of eight steel bridges having a total length of 1.5 kilometer.

The Japanese engineering company which had made Kohat tunnel was working on this project too.

Considering the security concerns, 180 personnel of the Special Protection Unit, district and Elite police were deployed at the site for the N-70 project. Moreover, the Border Military Police (BMP) ensured protection of the engineers and laborers undertaking the project.