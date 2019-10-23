PTI government takes new initiatives over Gwadar Port City

Gwadar city is all set to reclaim its lost glory as the Balochistan government has launched several development schemes in the city in a bid to upgrade its historical and tourist spots.

“The city administration has also been given special task of taking inclusive steps to ensure provision of basic amenities to the city dwellers,” an official of Gwadar Development Authority revealed.

He said a six-kilometer long sewerage line with the cost of Rs570 million was being developed under the first phase which was expected to complete shortly.

Under the second phase, the development work on 16 kilometer long sewerage line at a cost of Rs 750 million would also be initiated in near future, he added.

It was the first provincial government which had taken the lead in renovating and revamping the old structure of the Gwadar city, the official said.

The provincial government had dedicated a big chunk of allocated budget for the development of sustainable road infrastructure in the city.