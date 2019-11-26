Akcent lead singer meets DG ISPR, enjoys ‘fantastic tea’

Pop band Akcent’s member Adrian Sina met Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor over a cup of tea on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared a video expressing his happiness after visiting Pakistan and performing in different cities. He can be seen holding a cup of tea in his hands.

“Hello, I am Adrian Sina from Akcent. I am so happy that I have had the chance to travel a long way, from Bucharest, where I live, to Pakistan, to meet the general,” the singer says in the video message.

“Met DG ISPR, Pakistani tea is Fantastic,” the “Angel” singer captioned his post taking a subtle jibe at India.

The phrase ‘tea is fantastic’ was used by captured Indian pilot Abhinandan back in February when he was served the beverage by Pakistani officers.

The singer was touring Pakistan.