Pakistan offers security for 2022 FIFA World Cup

President Dr. Arif Alvi has underscored that having vast experience in the domain of security and the professionalism of its armed forces, Pakistan can provide Qatar security for Football World Cup 2022. “Pakistan can provide Qatar security for Football World Cup 2022” he said.

Talking to Commander Qatar Emiri Guard Major General Hazzaa Bin Khalil Bin Mansour Al-Shahwani who along with a delegation met him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday, the president emphasized the need to enhance the training collaboration and professional interaction between the defense forces of two countries and appreciated the agreement for sale of eight Super Mushak Aircraft to Qatar worth US$ 57.74 Million in 2016.

Earlier, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani had expressed his desire to learn from Pakistan Army’s experience in security domain and sought their assistance during forthcoming Football World Cup in 2022 in Qatar including provision of manpower.

Al Thani acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards development and growth of Qatar.