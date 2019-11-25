Ishaq Dar’s condition worsened in london

LONDON: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ishaq Dar’s condition deteriorated later on Sunday, following which his doctors advised immediate operation to treat his neck and back pain.

According to the details, Dar feels severe pain on Sunday, following which his doctors advised immediate operation to treat his neck and back pain.

His son told the media that his father experienced acute pain on Sunday night but due to the weekend, a surgeon couldn’t be arranged.

Ali Dar said that his father is undergoing cervical nerve root innervation under anesthesia in London.

He said that the doctors will continue to monitor his father and advise further action plan later on.

In 2017, Dar went to London to receive medical treatment for his heart condition, he has remained in the UK ever since.