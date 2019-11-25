Healing childhood trauma

Children who are not provided safety, comfort, and protection may develop ways of coping that allow them to survive.

Physical or emotional threats are ever-present. As a child grows up and encounters situations and relationships that are safe, these adaptations are no longer helpful, and may in fact be counterproductive and interfere with the capacity to live, love, and be loved.

What does self-healing mean?

Self-healing is not about an overnight recovery, or never going to your naturopathic doctor again. Instead, it is a journey towards your best self. Your mind, your body, and you spirit want to be free of obstacles, traumas, and aches. When the body is free, disease has less chance of appearing, and faster ability to recover. While recovering, you will be able to stay patient and at peace, when your body is clear. Self-healing opens the road to this transformation, and it is in the small but meaningful ways that it will improve your existence.

Tool #1: Start With Your Emotions

While every part of your being is closely related—physical body, emotional, mental, and spiritual—your emotional state is vital and sometimes overlooked. Whenever you are feeling down, your emotions can weaken your immune system, prevent healing, and make you susceptible to illness. It is important to be aware of how you are feeling each day, and each moment, and let go of the emotional baggage. Emotions are information for our body to know what we like and we don’t like. It also points out to a situation that has been left unresolved, with another person or in your own mind. When you consciously recognize what emotion you are feeling, you can choose to let it go.

Tool #2: Add a conscious breathing exercise

Breathing exercise will let go of fixed trauma, and stress that is fixed in your physical body. You need to take deep and long breaths. Many of us have short and shallow breathing in its place. This shallow breathing does not deliver enough oxygen to the cells to promote healing. Deep breathing on the other hand is one of the most powerful tools for self-healing.

Tool #3: Read your body with a scan

A body scan is a part of a mindfulness meditation that works best when done daily. It only takes 3 to 5 minutes, but you can choose a longer scan as well. While in a state of meditation, you need to start focusing on each part of your body at a time and in order, from head to toes. The goal is to notice how each part; each organ feels individually, so that you become aware of their natural state. The next time you feel it change, it will give you a sign that something is off. Then you can send loving energy to that spot to start healing or apply an energy work of your choice.

As you practice, you will be able to feel different areas of every organ and be very specific. This is the best practice to get to know your own body and its needs.

Tool #4: Use imagery for self-healing

When a body scan or another method finds something unbalanced in the body, you can use guided or self-visualization meditation to heal the affected area. It is said that anything one can envision can come to life, and it is also true when it comes to health. Whenever there is anything wrong in the body, imagining the problem going away, and being replaced with absolute health.

Tool #5: Work with universal energy The last and final tool to have in your arsenal is energy work. The most popular one is Reiki, a Japanese technique based on universal life force energy. The technique sends energy to the body, which promotes relaxation, removes stress, and promotes healing. Getting attuned to a Reiki level 1 is enough to be able to use this technique to help heal yourself and your friends and family.