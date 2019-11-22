‘Justice first,’ peace later!

The problem with past and present peace negotiations is that they consistently centred towards giving the Palestinians “economic opportunities.”

The word ‘peace’ is often taken by the Palestinians as the continuation of the status quo and Israel’s occupation.

The moment Donald Trump stepped into the White House, he vowed to broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine. Three complete years have passed of his presidency but he is still unable to even table an effective amicable solution to the problem let alone ensure lasting peace. His ostensible “deal of the century” remained a failed attempt as its political part is under the curtain.

Although Palestinians were aware that Trump’s deal would bring no meaningful proposition to their long conundrum. They knew from the beginning that the so-called “deal” was hatched by those having a strong pro-Israel stance. So, for Palestinians, the word “peace” has always been robed in the attire of betrayals.

Palestinians have learned from their prolonged Israel-Palestine conflict and successive negotiations. They now know that peace always turns out to be contorted and corrupt. By peace, they always meant a “solution” to the Palestinian problem while negating the obvious fact that peace only comes with equality and fair means. Indeed, this was the stark reason for the failure of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. And without an iota of doubt, the same fate is going to be with Trump’s deal of the century.

The problem with past and present peace negotiations is that they consistently centred towards giving the Palestinians “economic opportunities” rather than addressing the cause of the conflict. In other words, what peace negotiations offer Palestinians is to surrender their lives onto the whims of their “occupiers” i.e. Israel. Trump toed the same line when he unveiled his deal of the century’s economic portion in which Palestinians have been offered 50 billion dollars to boost the economy. The peace plan outright neglected the fundamental issue of the Israeli occupation.

The Palestinians have grown dubious of any peace talks. Because on one hand, Palestinians’ resistance against Israel’s brute force is viewed as an obstruction to peace by those walking the talk of the peace negotiations, Israel’s unabated killing of civilians in the guise of “right to defend itself” is helmed high in regard. Nothing could be more ironic than to call people who have suffered enormously at the hands of the Israeli army, obstacles to peace and to blame them for the violence.

But the brutality unleashed on the people of Palestine by Israel is always sidelined. Palestinians face unbearable wrath like bombing, sniping, suppression, discrimination, and humiliation daily. Even meeting someone brings Palestinians tragic aggressions as West Bank, Gaza and the rest of Palestine is divided.

Still, a meaningful peace process requires Palestinians’ concession. Repeatedly, Palestinians have been asked to agree for something less than their current position of the right to return. In spite of asking Israel to agree for concession, the so-called peace negotiators call the Palestinians to accept Israeli occupation as a reality. Perhaps, the reason Palestinians hate the peace process is because it favoured Israel over Palestinians. For instance, the Paris Protocol made the Palestinian economy more dependable on Israel whereas Oslo permitted Israel de facto control over 62 per cent of West Bank.

Yet, Palestinians are asked to consent on whatever is thrown to them in the cover of peace. However, Palestinians reject this hollow peace process, which cannot do justice.

The Israel-Palestine conflict demands justice before any sort of workable solution. The people of Palestine deserve justice and equality, not prolonged apartheid. Give the Palestinians their due right. And peace will follow with utmost certainty.

The writer is a freelance columnist