PM calls Gen Bajwa, ‘best army chief’: report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday on Thursday expressed that he had found Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa to be a very balanced personality who was fully committed to democracy and that the decision to give an extension to the general had been taken as early as last year.

“Within three months of my assuming the premiership, I had decided that Gen Bajwa will remain the army chief,” the prime minister said while talking to a TV channel.

The prime minister said that he has found in Gen Bajwa the best Chief of Army Staff (COAS). He said he has not seen anyone else to be so balanced and democratic in nature.

In the earlier meeting, Gen Bajwa met PM Imran in an apparent attempt to allay the latter’s concerns over the recent political developments in the country. The statement issued after the meeting had said that the two sides discussed the prevailing situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and at the western border, and internal security issues were discussed.