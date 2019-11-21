Dimensions of Human Hunger

As the world’s population increasing at a rapid pace so the mouths to be feed are also increasing at the same speed. Hunger is a recurrent, involuntary lack of access to food. Hunger is something like you don’t know where your next meal is coming from. The main need of a person is food because when anyone has nothing to eat then he/she cannot do anything right even cannot think right.

The reasons why do people go hungry are Inequality, Poverty, Distorted world trade, Waste of resources, Natural disasters, Wars, Conflicts, Bad governance, etc. but the leading reason of human hunger is food wastage. Hunger leads to many disorders like malnutrition, undernutrition, rickets & protein deficiency, etc.

According to the Food & Agriculture Organization, about one third (1/3) of the food produced & packaged for human consumption is lost or wasted. That equals 1.3 billion tons a year, the figure represents more than just a disastrous misallocation of need & want, given that 10% of people in the world are chronically undernourished. The number (in millions) of undernourished people throughout the world are 947.2(2005), 822.3(2010), 785.4(2015), 769.5(2016), 811.7(2017) & 821.6(2018).

Every 10 second a child dies from the effect of hunger, 821.6 million people are going to hungry, 2 billion suffer from malnutrition & 1 out of 9 persons does not have minimum required food. But at the same time, no region is exempt from the epidemic of overweight and obesity. So the Food Security Standards (FSS) should control food & nutrition security through greater justice worldwide.

The agenda 2030 calls on us to leave no one behind; nevertheless, the inequality between rich & poor but ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030 is an immense challenge. Zero hunger, is a goal no. 2 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that different countries adopted in September 2015 to address global challenges, increasing poverty, hunger & malnutrition, etc. This SDG2 is in the goals and targets across the 2030 agenda. But this challenge can be fulfilled by doing our social & ethical duty to not waste the food instead split our plate for those who don’t have a single piece of bread.

“Feeding the hunger when you have resources to do so is the most obvious of all human obligations” (Simone Weil; philosopher)