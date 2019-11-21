The term ” Gender discrimination” is defined as ‘ The unfair treatment of a person or group on the basis of prejudice.’ Being a Muslim, Islam, in the light of the Holy Quran teaches us about gender equality, rights, that men and women have. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in his last sermon, precisely proclaims that every individual has the right and Islam, the religion of peace, does not allow to snatch females’ rights and be confined, restricting from their freedom. But sorrowfully, we have forgotten the great verses and violating the rules that Islam has restricted for.

All those bequeathed indicated paths being spoiled by Muslim countries have now been adopted by Non-Islamic states.

Today’s Muslims have put extreme rules on Muslim women. In most families, women are not allowed to get an education, restricted for doing jobs, can not go for outings. They are not allowed even to step foot outside without veil and Hijab. Is that the freedom they had been given?

Without hesitating, the conditions of Muslim women are vulnerable and are in jeopardy more than the Non-Islamic countries as negatively expressed.

The misery of a girl child starts from the day she is born. As it can be observed that when a boy is born, the whole family celebrates and distributes sweets to the whole society and neighborhood. But when its a girl, the family feels her a burden and worries about the societal reflections.

Besides, the recent World Economic Forum report declares that Pakistan is the second-worst country for women in the world. It ranks 148 out of 149 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index 2018.

From home to office, almost every woman is disturbed physically and mentally. We have now been habitual of hearing news regarding sexual harassment and rape of teenagers and minor girls. But I was truly flabbergasted when I came through the news that a 9-month baby was raped. Conscience and humanity have far vanished. Is it not the peak of barbarism?

Additionally, Pakistan is completely failed to create a safe environment for women. Let’s focus on some factual and fragmentation. Initially, the denial of co_education persists a negative image that parents and authorities themselves are putting the foundation of discrimination. In co_education, students will understand each other’s genders, their rights, and priorities but look how unfortunate we are that our own system brought the wall between them and never let the two mindsets annexed.

Moreover, Muslim countries including Pakistan do not let girls eat lunch until after boys have finished. What remains for the devastated mind more?

Secondly, in most parts of the rural areas of Pakistan, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, the girl child is forced to get married even before 10 to 14 years. As because their bodies are immature for the pregnancy, they suffer severe pain and generally result in death. They are children themselves yet. How can they bear the responsibility of mothers? This period exclusively witnesses entertainment and getting an education. This is probably the apex of human rights violations.

Concurrently, the sexual assault and regressive cultural attitude keep them from performing to their full potential or out of the work for entirely. Where to go? Beneath the earth or above the sky?

A UN report finds that around 48 pc of women and girls between ages 15 and 49 have no say in the decision about their own health. It is a certain jerk that makes most of the analysts and activists ponder over.

On the other side, women are taken works as if they are robots. From kitchen to sweeping, all the works are on women. In European countries, if the wife is not at home at the moment, the husband works in the place of his wife. But in Muslim countries like Pakistan, it is meant an insult and disgrace if man sweeps or cook food, etc.

The Muslim world must acknowledge the prosperity is within keeping all equal. It is women that brought nations up because they contribute a dynamic role in society. We usually claim our failures the reason for European conspiracies but is totally a myth and negate reality. We should have learned a lesson from our( Muslim world) downfall that once ruled the world.