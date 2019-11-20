Nawaz undergoes medical check-up at London hospital

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited a hospital in central London for medical check-up, a day after he arrived in the city via an air ambulance, a private TV channel reported.

Shehbaz Sharif took Nawaz Sharif to Guy’s Hospital for check-up, along with Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz. An appointment was made at the private hospital where all family members can visit the ailing former prime minister.

According to family sources, various appointments are being booked for the next few days for a thorough check-up of Nawaz for diagnosis of his ailment.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) in an air ambulance equipped with an intensive care unit (ICU) and an operation theatre. The former prime minister was later taken to Avenfield House in the Park Lane area. The PML-N leader was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. Nawaz’s close aides and party workers gathered at the London residence to receive him. Nawaz rested overnight at his son Hasan Nawaz’s residence and on Wednesday consulted with specialists at the hospital. Hussain Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Nawaz’s son-in-law Ali Dar and his youngest daughter Asma Sharif were also present at the Avenfield. Suleman Shehbaz also arrived there to meet his uncle along with his wife. Nawaz will be treated at Hasan Nawaz’s flat and a room has been reserved for it. The room has been equipped with the necessary equipment as advised by the doctors, reports said.