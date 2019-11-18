What’s next after Kartarpur?

Amidst the escalated tensions, greater confrontation and mistrust, Pakistan has taken a leap by inaugurating Kartarpur Corridor. The inauguration is regarded as one historic day in human history as it took a very long time for both countries to actually understand that sanity, human sentiments and emotions stand a bit higher ground than political wills of statesmen. Modi reciprocated the gesture by thanking his counterpart here but the dichotomy of world’s largest democracy remained evident with the Ayodhya verdict.

Meanwhile Kartarpur Corridor ensures visa-free entry to Sikh community; the recent verdict reminds minorities in India especially their Muslims of their rights and how the state has been working to ensure a denial. Given Pakistan shares less on balance, the onus of initiating a proposal has largely resided with Pakistan while a rejection or refusal is natural on India’s part. This initiative holds the importance of a Peace Corridor and with the background of hostility between the two countries, the primary questions arises that what lies ahead or will India ever adopt a policy of reciprocation, in actual? Uncertainty prevails.

With the consecutive win of BJP in India, the vandalism and religious extremism has seen a tide turn. Ayodhya verdict signifies that the secular India is dead, at least for the image. Realistically, India is now a fundamentally Hindu nation, contrary to the very notion promoted once by its founding members such as Nehru and Gandhi. If archives of history are consulted, the extremity or sense of heightened nationalism was always there. The debate that BJP has taken away the essence of non-violence which its founding father once promoted is connoted a little out of context these days. I believe that at various instances of history such as annexation of IOK territory, 1971 debacle and Indian nation’s affinity with communal violence stretched over the time period of 72 years has nothing to take from BJP alone. BJP was never in control of government at the above mentioned instances. When Indira Gandhi reiterated her determination of dividing Pakistan, BJP was not at the helm of state affairs. However, it was Modi who later admitted Indian interference in the formation of Bangladesh in recent years.

Chaos is there in the world politics, South Asia is just a small entity in where any mutually agreed bid for peace could mean a good boost in all respects

There is a huge religiously-driven emotional value attached for which Kartarpur Corridor saw its materialization. It has been repeatedly said that Pakistan has scored a victory and an upper hand on the score table but would it ever be reciprocated with the least? Certainly not! The valley where curfew has been imposed for the 100th day, people were not allowed to perform rituals on Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The Cricketer turned Politician Mr. Sidhu with the completion of corridor has made another desire of opening up Western borders so that people of Amritsar (largely Sikh community) could reach Central Asian states for trade purposes. The leadership given its desire to make peace with India might work on the proposal but would India on its side leave the region to ever be ‘its influence-free’, allowing other regional states to perceive Pakistan on their own. Or for that matter, will it allow SAARC to work for regional inclusivity. Not much affirmation lies with these questions.

Peace Corridors are meant to bring “Peace” in true spirit and essence. In the particular case of Pakistan and India, the chances for peace to sustain are bleak. It is ideally not because that both states do not desire for it but that entire involvement is one-sided. History is witness of reinforcement of CBMs, efforts of composite dialogues, various other verbal understandings and an overall lack of political will. Kartarpur Corridor is a fresh starter, Pakistan is leading while India can take a clue and opt for peace. Chaos is there in the world politics, South Asia is just a small entity in where any mutually agreed bid for peace could mean a good boost in all respects.

The writer works as a researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Islamabad